Rail passengers in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat should check their train status before heading for their journey. Separate infrastructure works by Central Railway and Western Railway will impact several suburban and long-distance services between September 9 and 11, 2026.

Central Railway has announced a specific traffic and power block on the Main Line of its Mumbai Division on the intervening night of September 9/10. The block will affect some suburban services and regulate a few long-distance trains.

In a separate notification, Western Railway has announced regulation and delays to several trains from September 9 to 11 because of Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) commissioning work between Chalthan and Madhi on the Udhna-Jalgaon section of the Mumbai Division.

The two advisories concern different railway works and routes, making it significant for passengers to check the changes applicable to their service before travelling.

Central Railway: Suburban services to see changes

As per Central Railway, some UP suburban services will be short-originated during the block period. Several Titwala-CSMT local services will instead start from Thane, with departures from Thane at 7:33 am, 9:22 am, 1:08 pm, 4:23 pm and 5:24 pm.

Two Titwala-CSMT services will be short-originated from Kalyan, leaving at 10:36 am and 8:55 pm.

Central Railway: These long-distance trains will be regulated

The special block will also impact some Mail/Express train services.

Train Impact 11048 Gorakhpur–Dadar Express Regulated at Vasind from 2:27 am to 5:00 am 22104 Ayodhya Cantt–LTT Mumbai Express Regulated at Atgaon from 2:35 am to 4:55 am 18030 Shalimar–LTT Express Expected to reach destination 10–15 minutes late 12810 Howrah–CSMT Mail Express Expected to reach destination 10–15 minutes late 11203 Nagpur–Madgaon Express Expected to reach destination 10–15 minutes late

Central Railway also stated Train No.11203 Nagpur-Madgoan Express which has a slated departure from Atgaon at 6:11 am, will depart from Titwala at 6:34 am.

It further added that late-running trains and special trains announced subsequently may also be regulated or rescheduled as required. Central Railway also stated that such maintenance blocks are necessary for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Western Railway: Trains affected from September 9-11

Western Railway passengers should also prepare possible delays. As per official post by DRM Mumbai Central, Western Railway on X, several trains will be regulated or delayed during the Non-interlinking (NI) block of ABS commissioning between Chalthan and Madhi.

Here is the complete date-wise list given in the advisory:

Date Direction Train Regulation JCO date Sep 9 DN 19045 Surat–Thawe 45 min Sep 9 Sep 9 DN 19105 Udhna–Bhusaval 45 min Sep 9 Sep 9 UP 09046 Madhubani–Udhna 45 min Sep 7 Sep 9 UP 12656 MAS–Ahmedabad 45 min Sep 8 Sep 9 UP 09048 Jhanjharpur Jn–Udhna 45 min Sep 7 Sep 9 UP 17295 Kakinada Town–Hisar 45 min Sep 8 Sep 9 UP 19046 Thawe–Surat 2 hrs 30 min Sep 8 Sep 9 UP 19426 Nandurbar–Borivali 40 min Sep 9 Sep 10 DN 19045 Surat–Thawe 45 min Sep 10 Sep 10 DN 20925 Surat–Amravati 45 min Sep 10 Sep 10 DN 19105 Udhna–Bhusaval 45 min Sep 10 Sep 10 UP 19046 Thawe–Surat 2 hrs 40 min Sep 9 Sep 10 UP 12656 MAS–Ahmedabad 45 min Sep 9 Sep 10 UP 19426 Nandurbar–Borivali 50 min Sep 10 Sep 10 UP 15067 Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus 45 min Sep 9 Sep 11 UP 19426 Nandurbar–Borivali 1 hr 15 min Sep 11 Sep 11 UP 04155 Subedarganj–Udhna 45 min Sep 10 Sep 11 UP 12656 MAS–Ahmedabad 45 min Sep 10 Sep 11 UP 22948 Bhagalpur–Surat 45 min Sep 10 Sep 11 DN 04156 Udhna–Subedarganj 1 hr Sep 11 Sep 11 DN 19045 Surat–Thawe 45 min Sep 11 Sep 11 DN 20925 Surat–Amravati 45 min Sep 11 Sep 11 DN 19105 Udhna–Bhusaval 45 min Sep 11

Here, JCO refers to the journey commencing dates. This is important because some trains affected during the September 9-11 block period start their journeys a day or two earlier.

As per the Western Railway advisory, the specified regulation periods range from 40 minutes to 2 hours and 40 minutes, depending on the train and date.

Why are Western Railway trains being regulated?

The changes are due to the commissioning of Automatic Block Signalling between Chalthan and Madhi on the Udhna-Jalgaon section of Western Railway’s Mumbai Division. The regulation and delays will take place during the NI block duration from September 9 to 11.

What should passengers do?

Western Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train running status on the NTES app or railway helpline 139 before commencing their journey and plan their travel accordingly.

Passengers should note the different times that are mentioned. Central Railway announced a block for the intervening night of September 9/10, whereas Western Railway’s train regulation runs from September 9 through September 11.