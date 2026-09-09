Rail passengers in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat should check their train status before heading for their journey. Separate infrastructure works by Central Railway and Western Railway will impact several suburban and long-distance services between September 9 and 11, 2026.

Central Railway has announced a specific traffic and power block on the Main Line of its Mumbai Division on the intervening night of September 9/10. The block will affect some suburban services and regulate a few long-distance trains.

In a separate notification, Western Railway has announced regulation and delays to several trains from September 9 to 11 because of Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) commissioning work between Chalthan and Madhi on the Udhna-Jalgaon section of the Mumbai Division.

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The two advisories concern different railway works and routes, making it significant for passengers to check the changes applicable to their service before travelling.

Central Railway: Suburban services to see changes

As per Central Railway, some UP suburban services will be short-originated during the block period. Several Titwala-CSMT local services will instead start from Thane, with departures from Thane at 7:33 am, 9:22 am, 1:08 pm, 4:23 pm and 5:24 pm.

Two Titwala-CSMT services will be short-originated from Kalyan, leaving at 10:36 am and 8:55 pm.

Central Railway: These long-distance trains will be regulated

The special block will also impact some Mail/Express train services.

TrainImpact
11048 Gorakhpur–Dadar ExpressRegulated at Vasind from 2:27 am to 5:00 am
22104 Ayodhya Cantt–LTT Mumbai ExpressRegulated at Atgaon from 2:35 am to 4:55 am
18030 Shalimar–LTT ExpressExpected to reach destination 10–15 minutes late
12810 Howrah–CSMT Mail ExpressExpected to reach destination 10–15 minutes late
11203 Nagpur–Madgaon ExpressExpected to reach destination 10–15 minutes late

Central Railway also stated Train No.11203 Nagpur-Madgoan Express which has a slated departure from Atgaon at 6:11 am, will depart from Titwala at 6:34 am.

It further added that late-running trains and special trains announced subsequently may also be regulated or rescheduled as required. Central Railway also stated that such maintenance blocks are necessary for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Western Railway: Trains affected from September 9-11

Western Railway passengers should also prepare possible delays. As per official post by DRM Mumbai Central, Western Railway on X, several trains will be regulated or delayed during the Non-interlinking  (NI) block of ABS commissioning between Chalthan and Madhi.

Here is the complete date-wise list given in the advisory:

DateDirectionTrainRegulationJCO date
Sep 9DN19045 Surat–Thawe45 minSep 9
Sep 9DN19105 Udhna–Bhusaval45 minSep 9
Sep 9UP09046 Madhubani–Udhna45 minSep 7
Sep 9UP12656 MAS–Ahmedabad45 minSep 8
Sep 9UP09048 Jhanjharpur Jn–Udhna45 minSep 7
Sep 9UP17295 Kakinada Town–Hisar45 minSep 8
Sep 9UP19046 Thawe–Surat2 hrs 30 minSep 8
Sep 9UP19426 Nandurbar–Borivali40 minSep 9
Sep 10DN19045 Surat–Thawe45 minSep 10
Sep 10DN20925 Surat–Amravati45 minSep 10
Sep 10DN19105 Udhna–Bhusaval45 minSep 10
Sep 10UP19046 Thawe–Surat2 hrs 40 minSep 9
Sep 10UP12656 MAS–Ahmedabad45 minSep 9
Sep 10UP19426 Nandurbar–Borivali50 minSep 10
Sep 10UP15067 Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus45 minSep 9
Sep 11UP19426 Nandurbar–Borivali1 hr 15 minSep 11
Sep 11UP04155 Subedarganj–Udhna45 minSep 10
Sep 11UP12656 MAS–Ahmedabad45 minSep 10
Sep 11UP22948 Bhagalpur–Surat45 minSep 10
Sep 11DN04156 Udhna–Subedarganj1 hrSep 11
Sep 11DN19045 Surat–Thawe45 minSep 11
Sep 11DN20925 Surat–Amravati45 minSep 11
Sep 11DN19105 Udhna–Bhusaval45 minSep 11

Here, JCO refers to the journey commencing dates. This is important because some trains affected during the September 9-11 block period start their journeys a day or two earlier.

As per the Western Railway advisory, the specified regulation periods range from 40 minutes to 2 hours and 40 minutes, depending on the train and date.

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Why are Western Railway trains being regulated?

The changes are due to the commissioning of Automatic Block Signalling between Chalthan and Madhi on the Udhna-Jalgaon section of Western Railway’s Mumbai Division. The regulation and delays will take place during the NI block duration from September 9 to 11.

What should passengers do?

Western Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train running status on the NTES app or railway helpline 139 before commencing their journey and plan their travel accordingly.

Passengers should note the different times that are mentioned. Central Railway announced a block for the intervening night of September 9/10, whereas Western Railway’s train regulation runs from September 9 through September 11.