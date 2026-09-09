Central, Western Railway alert: Several trains affected from Sep 9-11; check details
Rail passengers in Maharashtra and Gujarat should check train status before traveling from September 9-11, 2026, due to Central and Western Railway infrastructure works causing delays and service changes.
Rail passengers in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat should check their train status before heading for their journey. Separate infrastructure works by Central Railway and Western Railway will impact several suburban and long-distance services between September 9 and 11, 2026.
Central Railway has announced a specific traffic and power block on the Main Line of its Mumbai Division on the intervening night of September 9/10. The block will affect some suburban services and regulate a few long-distance trains.
In a separate notification, Western Railway has announced regulation and delays to several trains from September 9 to 11 because of Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) commissioning work between Chalthan and Madhi on the Udhna-Jalgaon section of the Mumbai Division.
The two advisories concern different railway works and routes, making it significant for passengers to check the changes applicable to their service before travelling.
Central Railway: Suburban services to see changes
As per Central Railway, some UP suburban services will be short-originated during the block period. Several Titwala-CSMT local services will instead start from Thane, with departures from Thane at 7:33 am, 9:22 am, 1:08 pm, 4:23 pm and 5:24 pm.
Two Titwala-CSMT services will be short-originated from Kalyan, leaving at 10:36 am and 8:55 pm.
Central Railway: These long-distance trains will be regulated
The special block will also impact some Mail/Express train services.
Train
Impact
11048 Gorakhpur–Dadar Express
Regulated at Vasind from 2:27 am to 5:00 am
22104 Ayodhya Cantt–LTT Mumbai Express
Regulated at Atgaon from 2:35 am to 4:55 am
18030 Shalimar–LTT Express
Expected to reach destination 10–15 minutes late
12810 Howrah–CSMT Mail Express
Expected to reach destination 10–15 minutes late
11203 Nagpur–Madgaon Express
Expected to reach destination 10–15 minutes late
Central Railway also stated Train No.11203 Nagpur-Madgoan Express which has a slated departure from Atgaon at 6:11 am, will depart from Titwala at 6:34 am.
It further added that late-running trains and special trains announced subsequently may also be regulated or rescheduled as required. Central Railway also stated that such maintenance blocks are necessary for infrastructure upkeep and safety.
Western Railway: Trains affected from September 9-11
Western Railway passengers should also prepare possible delays. As per official post by DRM Mumbai Central, Western Railway on X, several trains will be regulated or delayed during the Non-interlinking (NI) block of ABS commissioning between Chalthan and Madhi.
Here is the complete date-wise list given in the advisory:
Date
Direction
Train
Regulation
JCO date
Sep 9
DN
19045 Surat–Thawe
45 min
Sep 9
Sep 9
DN
19105 Udhna–Bhusaval
45 min
Sep 9
Sep 9
UP
09046 Madhubani–Udhna
45 min
Sep 7
Sep 9
UP
12656 MAS–Ahmedabad
45 min
Sep 8
Sep 9
UP
09048 Jhanjharpur Jn–Udhna
45 min
Sep 7
Sep 9
UP
17295 Kakinada Town–Hisar
45 min
Sep 8
Sep 9
UP
19046 Thawe–Surat
2 hrs 30 min
Sep 8
Sep 9
UP
19426 Nandurbar–Borivali
40 min
Sep 9
Sep 10
DN
19045 Surat–Thawe
45 min
Sep 10
Sep 10
DN
20925 Surat–Amravati
45 min
Sep 10
Sep 10
DN
19105 Udhna–Bhusaval
45 min
Sep 10
Sep 10
UP
19046 Thawe–Surat
2 hrs 40 min
Sep 9
Sep 10
UP
12656 MAS–Ahmedabad
45 min
Sep 9
Sep 10
UP
19426 Nandurbar–Borivali
50 min
Sep 10
Sep 10
UP
15067 Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus
45 min
Sep 9
Sep 11
UP
19426 Nandurbar–Borivali
1 hr 15 min
Sep 11
Sep 11
UP
04155 Subedarganj–Udhna
45 min
Sep 10
Sep 11
UP
12656 MAS–Ahmedabad
45 min
Sep 10
Sep 11
UP
22948 Bhagalpur–Surat
45 min
Sep 10
Sep 11
DN
04156 Udhna–Subedarganj
1 hr
Sep 11
Sep 11
DN
19045 Surat–Thawe
45 min
Sep 11
Sep 11
DN
20925 Surat–Amravati
45 min
Sep 11
Sep 11
DN
19105 Udhna–Bhusaval
45 min
Sep 11
Here, JCO refers to the journey commencing dates. This is important because some trains affected during the September 9-11 block period start their journeys a day or two earlier.
As per the Western Railway advisory, the specified regulation periods range from 40 minutes to 2 hours and 40 minutes, depending on the train and date.
The changes are due to the commissioning of Automatic Block Signalling between Chalthan and Madhi on the Udhna-Jalgaon section of Western Railway’s Mumbai Division. Theregulation and delays will take place during the NI block duration from September 9 to 11.
What should passengers do?
Western Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train running status on the NTES app or railway helpline 139 before commencing their journey and plan their travel accordingly.
Passengers should note the different times that are mentioned. Central Railway announced a block for the intervening night of September 9/10, whereas Western Railway’s train regulation runs from September 9 through September 11.