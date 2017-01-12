British Telecom signs up Trend Micro to strengthen security in cloud

Available across BT’s 22 global cloud delivery zones in 19 countries such as Europe, US, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, Deep Security will enable its customers to receive the option to turn it on when they order cloud compute through BT’s award-winning Compute Management System (CMS). (Reuters)

Leading providers of communications services and solutions British Telecom and Trend Micro, a global leader in cyber-security solutions on Thursday announced immediate availability of Trend Micro’s Deep Security data centre solution on BT’s Cloud Compute platform. The customers of British Telecom around the world can now benefit from deep security’s protection for physical, virtual, and cloud servers from a single integrated platform, on a pay-as-you-go basis. Deep Security’s capabilities include anti-malware, host-based firewall, intrusion detection and prevention, integrity monitoring, log inspection, and globally trusted SSL certificates to protect customers from ransomware, advanced persistent threats, targeted attacks and more.

Available across BT’s 22 global cloud delivery zones in 19 countries such as Europe, US, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, Deep Security will enable its customers to receive the option to turn it on when they order cloud compute through BT’s award-winning Compute Management System (CMS). They can activate as many or as few modules as needed on all or specific parts of their cloud infrastructure. Cloud Compute provides customers with preconfigured data centre infrastructure that enables them to create, deploy, monitor and manage their own cloud service. It is connected to BT’s global network and uses local infrastructure in key regions, allowing customers to meet national compliance and assurance requirements and to communicate and contract under the jurisdiction of the local law. “Our customers are relying on cloud to help them accelerate their digital transformation. As a leading cloud services integrator, we aim to make that journey as smooth and easy as possible.

By tightly integrating Trend Micro’s solution into our Compute portfolio we are giving our customers an option to use industry leading security thus simplifying cloud security and delivering on our Cloud of Clouds portfolio strategy,” said vice president BT Compute at Global Services, Neil Lock. “The concept of shared responsibility in the cloud requires all customers to make security a priority, but the dynamic nature of the environment means a traditional data centre approach simply doesn’t fit. Trend Micro’s Deep Security helps customers meet shared security responsibilities with the industry’s most complete solutions set for BT’s Cloud Compute platform. Users benefit from a comprehensive security solution protecting their servers from multiple threats,” said cyber security consultant Trend Micro, Bharat Mistry.