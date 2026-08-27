Indian Railways has extended the services of the weekly special trains running between SSS Hubballi in Karnataka and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to meet additional travel demand during the festival season. The extension will provide passengers with more travel options between the two states in September.

The extension is expected to support passenger movement on the route during the busy travel period. Check out the latest train schedule and extended service details below.

SSS Hubballi–Rameswaram Train: Schedule, Timings

The special train from Hubballi to Rameswaram, Train No. 07355 SSS Hubballi–Rameswaram Special, was earlier notified to operate up to August 30, 2026.

South Western Railway has now extended the service, with the train set to operate on September 6, September 13, September 20 and September 27, 2026.

The train will continue to follow its existing schedule during these additional trips, providing passengers travelling from Karnataka towards Rameswaram with an extended weekly service.

Rameswaram–SSS Hubballi Train: Schedule, Timings

The return service, Train No. 07356 Rameswaram–SSS Hubballi Special, was earlier scheduled to operate up to August 31, 2026.The service has now been extended to run on September 7, September 14, September 21 and September 28, 2026.

The extended return trips will provide passengers travelling from Rameswaram towards Hubballi with continued weekly rail connectivity during September.

Four additional trips added

According to South Western Railway, the extension will add four additional trips to each of the two services.The trains will operate with their existing timings, stoppages and coach composition during the extended period. This will allow passengers to use the familiar service pattern while planning their journeys.

Boost for Inter-State Rail connectivity

The extension is likely to benefit passengers travelling between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with the weekly special service providing a direct rail connection between SSS Hubballi and Rameswaram.

The train is particularly useful for passengers travelling to Rameswaram for religious and pilgrimage purposes, along with those travelling between the two states for family visits, work and other requirements.

Rameswaram is an important pilgrimage destination in Tamil Nadu, attracting visitors from different parts of the country. The continuation of the special train during September is therefore expected to support passenger movement on the route during the festival season.