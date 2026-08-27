India’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has surged seven places to rank 21st globally among the world’s leading container ports, after registering strong growth in container handling during the first half of 2026.

As per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, JNPA, listed as Nhava Sheva in the ranking, recorded 13.6% year-on year growth in container throughput in H1 2026.

The ministry mentioned that this made it the fastest-growing port among the world’s top 30 container ports. JNPA was ranked 28th at the end of 2025 and has now moved to 21st place.

JNPA manages over 4.4 million TEUs

The ranking data indicates that JNPA handled 4,402,907 TEUs during the first half of 2026, in comparison with 3,874,394 TEUs in H1 2025, resulting in growth of 13.6%. A TEU, or twenty-foot equivalent unit, is the standard measure used to quantify container traffic.

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The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways termed JNPA’s performance a “global milestone for India’s maritime sector”. It said that it reflected India’s growing strength as a maritime and logistics hub.

World’s fastest-growing Container Port’

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also underlined JNPA’s rise in the global rankings. “JNPA is now the world’s fastest-growing Container Port!” Sonowal stated in a post on X.

He further added that JNPA has “surged to the 21st rank globally,” while marking 13.6% growth in container throughput during H1 2026.

The ranking table shared by the minister positions Colombo immediately ahead of the JNPA at No.20. The Sri Lankan Port handled 4,444,034 TEUs during H1 2026 and recorded year-on-year growth of 11.9%.

JNPA is now the world's fastest growing Container Port! Proud to share that @JNPort has surged to the 21st rank globally, outpacing every other port in the World's Top 30 with a record 13.6% growth in container throughput in H1 2026. From once being absent in the global… pic.twitter.com/bqvt4n8ZFd — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 27, 2026

Two Indian ports among global Top 30

India has another port in the Top 30 list. Mundra is positioned at 26th rank with estimated H1 2026 throughput of 4.1 million TEUs, against 4,004,000 TEUs in H1 2025. The table lists Mundra’s H1 2026 figure as an estimate and states that the final result may change.

China’s Shanghai retained the No.1 position with 28.737 million TEUs handled during H1 2026. It was followed by Ningbo-Zhoushan and Singapore in second and third positions, respectively.

From bulk cargo terminal to major container port

JNPA commenced its operations on May 26, 1989, and since transformed from a bulk cargo terminal into one of India’s premier container-handling ports, as per the official JNPA release.

At present, JNPA operates five container terminals, namely NSFT, BMCT, NSCIT, NSIGT and APMT. It also has services for general and liquid cargo and a coastal berth interlinking it with other Indian ports.

The port also runs a 277-hectare multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) built to support export-oriented industries.

JNPA is additionally constructing the Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra, an all-weather, deep-draft greenfield port. As per the official release, Vadhvan is India’s 13th major port and is expected to be among the world’s top 10 ports and 100% green port from inception.

For JNPA, the latest ranking marks a sharp improvement in its global placement, moving from 28th at the end of 2025 to 21st in H1 2026.