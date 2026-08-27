Heading home for Raksha Bandhan? Check special trains from Delhi, Lucknow
Northern Railway launches reserved and unreserved special trains for Raksha Bandhan 2026, covering Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ringas, and Haridwar from August 27. Check schedules and book early for smooth travel.
Passengers travelling for Raksha Bandhan 2026 have more train options now, with Northern Railway announcing reserved and unreserved special services on main routes interlinking Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ringas and Haridwar.
The special trains are being run around the festive rush, with services commencing from August 27. Northern Railway, while announcing the train on its official handle on X, asked passengers to check the schedules and plan their journeys in advance.
Among the services announced are a reserved Delhi-Varanasi special along with Lucknow-Haridwar trains and unreserved Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ringas.
Raksha Bandhan special trains: Dates and timings
Train
Route
Date(s) of run
Departure
Arrival
Type
04012
Delhi Jn–Varanasi Jn
Aug 27
9:10 pm
11:45 am next day
Reserved
04011
Varanasi Jn–Delhi Jn
Aug 28
7:50 pm
10:20 am next day
Reserved
04415
Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Ringas Jn
Aug 27, 28
7:10 pm
12:40 am next day
Unreserved
04416
Ringas Jn–Delhi Sarai Rohilla
Aug 28, 29
2:00 am
6:30 am
Unreserved
04329
Lucknow–Haridwar
Aug 28-30
1:15 am
11:55 am
Unreserved
04330
Haridwar–Lucknow
Aug 27-29
3:10 pm
12:10 am next day
Unreserved
Train 04012 Delhi Jn-Varanasi Jn Reserved Special Train will leave Delhi Junction at 9:10 pm on August 27 and will reach Varanasi at 11:45 am the following day. On the return journey, Train 04011 will leave Varanasi Junction at 7:50 pm on August 28 and arrive at Delhi Junction at 10:20 am the next morning.
The train will stop at New Delhi, Hapur, Rampur, Ghaziabad, Hardoi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Jaunpur City. The train will comprise of AC, Sleeper and General Class accommodation.
Northern Railway also stated that passengers can review the details and reserve their tickets for a comfortable journey home during Raksha Bandhan.
Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ringas unreserved trains
For passengers planning to travel to Rajasthan, Train 04415 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ringas Jn will function on August 27 and 28, leaving at 7:10 pm and reaching Ringas at 12:40 am. Train 04416 Ringas Jn-Delhi Sarai Rohilla will operate on August 28 and 29, departing Ringas at 2 am and reaching Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 6:30 am.
The General Class-only services will stop at Delhi Cantt, Pataudi Road, Gurgaon, Narnaul, Rewari and Nim ka Thana.
Northern Railway has also announced unreserved services between Lucknow and Haridwar. Train 04329 Lucknow-Haridwar will provide services from August 28 to 30, departing Lucknow at 1:15 am and arriving in Haridwar at 11:55 am.
In the opposite trip, Train 04330 Haridwar-Lucknow will run from August 27 to 29. It will leave Haridwar at 3:10 pm and reach Lucknow at 12:10 am the following day.
The trains will stop at Sandila, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Balamau, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur and Najibabad and will have General Class accommodation.
Northern Railway has urged passengers to get detailed information on train timings and stoppages through RailMadad helpline 139 or from the railway enquiry system.