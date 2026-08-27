Passengers travelling for Raksha Bandhan 2026 have more train options now, with Northern Railway announcing reserved and unreserved special services on main routes interlinking Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ringas and Haridwar.

The special trains are being run around the festive rush, with services commencing from August 27. Northern Railway, while announcing the train on its official handle on X, asked passengers to check the schedules and plan their journeys in advance.

Among the services announced are a reserved Delhi-Varanasi special along with Lucknow-Haridwar trains and unreserved Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ringas.

Raksha Bandhan special trains: Dates and timings

Train Route Date(s) of run Departure Arrival Type 04012 Delhi Jn–Varanasi Jn Aug 27 9:10 pm 11:45 am next day Reserved 04011 Varanasi Jn–Delhi Jn Aug 28 7:50 pm 10:20 am next day Reserved 04415 Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Ringas Jn Aug 27, 28 7:10 pm 12:40 am next day Unreserved 04416 Ringas Jn–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Aug 28, 29 2:00 am 6:30 am Unreserved 04329 Lucknow–Haridwar Aug 28-30 1:15 am 11:55 am Unreserved 04330 Haridwar–Lucknow Aug 27-29 3:10 pm 12:10 am next day Unreserved

Train 04012 Delhi Jn-Varanasi Jn Reserved Special Train will leave Delhi Junction at 9:10 pm on August 27 and will reach Varanasi at 11:45 am the following day. On the return journey, Train 04011 will leave Varanasi Junction at 7:50 pm on August 28 and arrive at Delhi Junction at 10:20 am the next morning.

The train will stop at New Delhi, Hapur, Rampur, Ghaziabad, Hardoi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Jaunpur City. The train will comprise of AC, Sleeper and General Class accommodation.

Northern Railway also stated that passengers can review the details and reserve their tickets for a comfortable journey home during Raksha Bandhan.

Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ringas unreserved trains

For passengers planning to travel to Rajasthan, Train 04415 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ringas Jn will function on August 27 and 28, leaving at 7:10 pm and reaching Ringas at 12:40 am. Train 04416 Ringas Jn-Delhi Sarai Rohilla will operate on August 28 and 29, departing Ringas at 2 am and reaching Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 6:30 am.

The General Class-only services will stop at Delhi Cantt, Pataudi Road, Gurgaon, Narnaul, Rewari and Nim ka Thana.

Lucknow-Haridwar special trains

Northern Railway has also announced unreserved services between Lucknow and Haridwar. Train 04329 Lucknow-Haridwar will provide services from August 28 to 30, departing Lucknow at 1:15 am and arriving in Haridwar at 11:55 am.

In the opposite trip, Train 04330 Haridwar-Lucknow will run from August 27 to 29. It will leave Haridwar at 3:10 pm and reach Lucknow at 12:10 am the following day.

The trains will stop at Sandila, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Balamau, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur and Najibabad and will have General Class accommodation.

Northern Railway has urged passengers to get detailed information on train timings and stoppages through RailMadad helpline 139 or from the railway enquiry system.