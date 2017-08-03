Banks can include reserves held abroad in level 1 assets

In cases where a foreign sovereign has been assigned a non-0% risk weight as per rating by an international rating agency, but a 0% risk weight has been assigned at national discretion under Basel II framework, reserves held with the central banks in excess of the reserve requirement will qualify as Level 1 assets. (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said Indian banks will be allowed to include in their level 1 assets reserves held with foreign central banks in excess of the reserve requirement in the host country, where a foreign sovereign has been assigned a 0% risk weight as per rating by an international rating agency.

