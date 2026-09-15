Mumbai has emerged as India’s clear data-centre leader, with the financial capital and neighbouring Navi Mumbai accounting for significantly more operational capacity than other major technology hubs.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai had 790 MW of operational data-centre capacity, the highest among major Indian cities. Chennai followed with 305 MW, Bengaluru with 182 MW and Delhi-NCR/Noida with 76 MW. Hyderabad had 152 MW.

The numbers underline the concentration of India’s digital infrastructure in a handful of established markets even as data-centre development spreads to newer locations.

In August this year, Redseer Strategy Consultants reported that Mumbai accounted for around 50% of India’s installed data-centre capacity, while Mumbai and Chennai together accounted for about 66%.

Mumbai has a huge lead

The PIB data shows the scale of Mumbai’s advantage. At 790 MW, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai’s operational capacity was more than 2.5 times Chennai’s 305 MW and more than four times Bengaluru’s 182 MW.

The gap with Delhi-NCR/Noida was even wider. Mumbai’s capacity was more than 10 times the 76 MW recorded for Delhi-NCR/Noida.

Mumbai’s position is also linked to its connectivity advantages. It is reported that the city’s data-centre ecosystem benefits from submarine cable landing stations, its proximity to financial-services companies and its concentration of large enterprises. Chennai also benefits from international cable connectivity and established digital infrastructure.

Chennai is India’s second-biggest hub

Chennai is emerging as the closest challenger to Mumbai. The city had 305 MW of operational data-centre capacity, according to the government data, putting it comfortably ahead of Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR/Noida.

Its coastal location and international connectivity have helped make Chennai an important destination for data-centre investment.

The PIB data also shows that submarine cable infrastructure is expanding. Several new cable systems are being commissioned, including systems connecting Mumbai and Chennai, while additional systems are under planning.

Bengaluru has a smaller footprint

Bengaluru, despite being India’s technology capital, had 182 MW of operational data-centre capacity in the government data. That puts it below both Mumbai/Navi Mumbai and Chennai.

The city’s strength lies in its enormous technology and enterprise ecosystem, but the data shows that being India’s largest IT services hub does not automatically translate into having the country’s largest physical data-centre footprint.

Delhi-NCR/Noida trails the major hubs

Delhi-NCR/Noida had 76 MW of operational capacity in the same government dataset. That places the region well behind Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

However, the bigger data-centre market is no longer restricted to these established locations. PIB said data centres are also expanding into states such as Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, which are emerging as new investment destinations.

India’s data-centre capacity has quadrupled

The bigger story is the speed at which India’s overall capacity is expanding. PIB reported that India’s installed data-centre capacity increased from 375 MW in 2020 to about 1,575 MW in August 2026. The government’s latest assessment projects capacity to reach nearly 8 GW by 2030.

Earlier, it was reported that India’s capacity had risen to around 1.65 GW in 2025 and could reach 5-6 GW by 2030, with AI workloads, growing digital-data consumption and data-localisation requirements driving demand.

The difference between these projections show different estimates and timeframes, but both point to the same trend: India’s data-centre infrastructure is entering a high-growth phase.

AI is becoming a major demand driver

The expansion is no longer being driven only by conventional cloud computing and digital services. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing is increasing demand for data-centre capacity, PIB said.

AI workloads also change the infrastructure requirements of data centres.

PIB said operators are increasingly adopting direct-to-chip liquid cooling, adiabatic cooling, immersion cooling and closed-loop liquid cooling, along with high-density racks, to support AI workloads while improving power and water efficiency.

The report also noted AI as a key driver of the next investment cycle, with large computing workloads creating demand for additional power, land and network infrastructure.

The next battle could be outside Mumbai

Mumbai’s current lead is substantial, but the geography of India’s data-centre industry could become more diversified.

Recently, it was reported that AI training and batch-processing workloads could increasingly move towards locations offering larger land parcels, reliable power and greater scope for very large computing campuses. It identified Hyderabad, the Andhra coast, Gujarat and Rajasthan as potential beneficiaries of this shift.

PIB has similarly pointed to Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal as emerging investment destinations.

This could create a two-tier market: established hubs such as Mumbai and Chennai retaining workloads where connectivity and low latency are critical, while newer locations compete for large AI and hyperscale facilities.

Power could determine the next data-centre winner

As capacity expands, electricity is becoming one of the industry’s biggest infrastructure requirements. PIB said data centres require reliable electricity and efficient cooling for continuous operations. The government estimates that electricity demand from the sector could reach 17 GW by 2031-32, according to the Central Electricity Authority.

That makes access to power, transmission infrastructure and cleaner energy increasingly important for states seeking to attract data-centre investment. States are competing on precisely these factors, including power tariffs, renewable-energy access, water security and grid connectivity.

Mumbai leads, but the market is changing

For now, the numbers are unequivocal. Mumbai and Navi Mumbai lead India’s data-centre market with 790 MW of operational capacity, followed by Chennai at 305 MW, Bengaluru at 182 MW and Delhi-NCR/Noida at 76 MW, according to government data.

But India’s overall capacity has grown more than fourfold from 375 MW in 2020 to around 1.57 GW in August 2026, with the government projecting nearly 8 GW by 2030.

The next phase of the race will therefore be less about which city currently has the most data centres and more about which locations can provide the power, connectivity, land and cooling infrastructure needed to support the next wave of AI and cloud computing.