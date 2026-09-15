In case you placed a bid for the Rentomojo IPO, which opened on September 9 and closed on September 11, your wait is nearly over. The allotment is expected to finalise on September 15, while the furniture lending firm is expected to list on stock exchanges on September 17.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 384 to Rs 404

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Rentomojo IPO’

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Rentomojo IPO’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar KFin Technologies.

Select ‘Rentomojo IPO’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Rentomojo IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Rentomojo IPO saw robust investor participation as by the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 72.88 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 177.29 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs):67.93 times

Retail Investors: 15.59 times

Rentomojo IPO: GMP at 35%

The grey market premium for Rentomojo IPO is currently around Rs 142, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 546. This translates to a potential gain of 35% from the upper end of the price band. However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

Rentomojo IPO details

The public issue of Rentomojo was open from September 9 to September 11, with the company aiming to raise Rs 1,256 crore via the issue. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 384 to Rs 404 per share.

The issue is being managed by Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, while KFin Technologies is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on September 17.