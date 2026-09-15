Arcil IPO’s share allotment process is expected to wrap up by today, September 15. So in case you placed your bid for the Asset Reconstruction Company’s IPO, your wait is nearly over.

Arcil is scheduled to list on stock exchanges on September 17.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 132 to Rs 139.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Arcil IPO’

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Arcil IPO’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar MUFG Intime India

Select ‘Asset Reconstruction Company’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Arcil IPO Subscription snapshot

The Asset Reconstruction Company’s IPO saw active investor participation from investors, receiving an overall subscription of 20.10x.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 52.65 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 15.69 times

Retail Investors: 3.39 times

Arcil IPO: Grey market activity

In the unlisted markets, Arcil’s shares are trading at a premium of Rs 15.5, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 154.5. This reflects gains of 11% per share and a profit of Rs 1,658 per lot, from the upper end of the price band.

However, readers must know that GMP is not an official metric to determine the listing price and is vulnerable to price manipulation.

Arcil IPO details

Asset Reconstruction IPO was open for subscription from September 9 to September 11, with the company raising Rs 733 crore, as investors divested 5.27 crore shares through the offer for sale route.

The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 132 to Rs 139. IIFL Capital Services is acting as the book-running lead manager of the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the offer. After the allotment is completed, the shares of Arcil are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on September 17.