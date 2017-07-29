Will gherao varsity if results not declared by July 31: Sanjay Nirupam

The Mumbai Congress today threatened to ‘gherao’ the Mumbai University (MU) campus if the varsity does not declare results of all examinations by July 31.(Image: IE)

The Mumbai Congress today threatened to ‘gherao’ the Mumbai University (MU) campus if the varsity does not declare results of all examinations by July 31. Talking to reporters, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief Sanjay Nirupam said Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Minister of State for Education Ravindra Waikar should resign for the “inordinate delay” in declaration of results. The Congress workers will ‘gherao’ the MU campus if the varsity does not declare results of all examinations by July 31, he said.

Nirupam’s remarks came a day after the university extended the non-instructional (lecture-free) days by four more days to concentrate on exam paper evaluation. In a circular issued yesterday evening, officiating Director of Examination Deepak Wasave extended the non- instructional days till July 31, for the arts, law and commerce faculties. The university has taken the decision in a bid to meet the July 31 deadline for result declaration set by Chancellor and Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

Earlier this week, firing a fresh salvo against the BJP-led Government in Maharashtra, bickering ally Shiv Sena sought resignation of Tawde and MU vice-chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh over the `mess’ in the university’s online assessment process. Aaditya, Yuva Sena chief and the son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday and sought action against Tawde, a senior BJP minister, and Deshmukh.