Who is Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman Defence Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman has been chosen as India's new Defence Minister. With a promotion in PM Modi's cabinet, Sitharaman has taken charge of the key defence ministry from Arun Jaitley.

By: | Published: September 3, 2017 2:32 PM
Nirmala Sitharaman is India's first woman Defence Minister. Before this, former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has held this post. (PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman has been chosen as India’s new Defence Minister. Promoted today, Sitharaman has taken charge of the key defence ministry from Arun Jaitley, who had expressed his intent openly of preferring not to carry the added responsibility. 58 year old, Sitharaman, is India’s first woman Defence Minister. Before this, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had held this post. As nine new ministers were inducted on Sunday, four ministers including Sitharaman were elevated to the cabinet. Before her selection, there was speculation on whether Jaitley would remain serving as Defence Minister.

Jaitley has been handling the ministry after Manohar Parrikar quit to become the Goa’s chief minister. After Parrikar’s exit India lacked a full-time Defence Minister which led to several criticisms regarding many critical tasks including military reforms. With increased pressure on both India-Pakistan and India-China borders, there was an increased need for a full-time minister to tackle its issues. Sitharaman’s selection came as a bit of a surprise as Nitin Gadkari’s name was recently speculated for the post. Also, after the success in Doklam Standoff, Jaitley was expected to keep the post. However, Jaitley had indicated he may not be defence minister for much longer.

Sitharaman has served as a Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Finance headed by Arun Jaitley and the Minister of Commerce and Industry with independent charge. She is a Rajya Sabha member and represents Karnataka in the Parliament.

Formerly a member of the National Commission for Women, Sitharaman has an MA degree in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University. She also has a PhD in the Indo-European textile trade within the GATT framework and MPhil.She had joined the BJP in 2006 even though her husband Dr Parakala Prabhakar had joined the Prajarajyam party floated by film star Chiranjeevi in 2007. It was during Nitin Gadkari’s tenure as BJP president that Nirmala Sitharaman was enlisted as one of the six party spokespersons in March 2010. In May 2016, Nirmala Sitharaman was sworn in as Minister of State (Independent Charge).

  1. R
    RATHNA
    Sep 4, 2017 at 1:46 am
    NIRMALA SITHARAMAN WILL BE THE MOST SUCCESSFUL DEFENCE MINISTER INDIA HAS EVER SEEN. SHE IS TALENTED, EDUCATED, MOTIVATED, HIGHLY ACCOMPLISHED AND INCORRUPTABLE. A CONFIDANTE OF OUR ONLY HOPE OF THIS COUNTRY, PM SHRI NARENNDRA MODI. WISH NIRMALA ALL THE VERY BEST, IN THIS IMPORTANT PHASE WHEN INDEGENIZATION OF ALL DEFENCE EQUIPMENT IS UNDER WAY. JUST GETTING OVER FROM THE DAILY INSULTS FROM CHINESE MEDIA OF REMINDING INDIA'S DEPENDANCE OF BASIC AND ADVANCED WEAPONARY ON OTHERS
    Reply
  2. T
    T KARTHIKEYAN
    Sep 3, 2017 at 9:37 pm
    Nirmala sitaraman by her fasle promise killed a innocent girl, came from financially very backward area. We expect her resignation.
    Reply
  3. P
    Prakash Daniel
    Sep 3, 2017 at 9:22 pm
    We strongly needed a strong and decision making defence minister like Anthony or Pranabmukehrji. Modiji decision really surprised me. This is the very strong portfolio and steps needed to counter Pakistan and China is very important. North Korea is also an important factor. In this precarious situation a strong leader like Modiji himself can keep this portfolio with him.
    Reply
  4. P
    Pattanayak Dukhisyama
    Sep 3, 2017 at 8:33 pm
    Discipline with 'Sincerity of Purpose' is the corner stone of success. All depends upon the Commander/Leader i.e. our able Prime Minister. I am of the firm opinion :POLITICS POLITICIANS(doing palli-tricks i.e. mean wicked games for self-gratification) in India ever divided but never consolidated:America Britain have Bi-Party System. We diverted ourselves and adopted multi-party system to be more democratic, as a result we people became victim of horse-trading in politics. We fought against the foreign-rule and hereditary rule of the kings to the extent of abolishing their privy-purse. Now most disgracefully we are succumbed to be under the rule of foreign-born non-Hindus and most of the political parties have become hereditary enjoying huge-purse to be mis-utilized under their mercy.The so called LOK-sevakas are getting family- pension-benefits even if 25 yr. old young man becomes a member for one day. We, people of India, sent them to represent us but they are there to loot.SOLVE
    Reply
  5. M
    mukesh
    Sep 3, 2017 at 4:06 pm
    nirmala sitaraman defence minister ????
    Reply
  6. R
    Rajangam Dhanuskodi
    Sep 3, 2017 at 3:08 pm
    Defense, Finance and Home portfolios are very challenging assignments to handle. Defense is still the more challenging one. How this lady will fit into this challenging job should be watched. Of course she will be assisted by high Profile and experienced Defense Experts, but the final decision making is at the hands of the Prime Minister. Time will tell how far she is successful. At this stage all we can do is to wish her well in the new challenging assignment. Jai Hind.
    Reply
