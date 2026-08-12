Nifty 50, Sensex today at open: Indian capital markets opened Wednesday’s trade on a lower note as crude oil prices continue to surge. The Nifty 50 opened the trade 40 points or 0.16% lower at 24,432, while the BSE Sensex dropped 129 points or 0.16% to open at 78,025.75.

Hindalco Industries, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, and Bajaj Auto were the major losers in the Nifty 50.

Share market today at pre-open: The global markets are trading on a cautious note. The Asian peers are mixed in morning trade, while the US Futures are flat. Indian investor sentiment is following a similar trend. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a quiet start for Indian markets. It is up 19 points or 0.08%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.46% lower at 24,471.70, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.49% lower at 78,154.

Key global and domestic cues for August 12, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Wednesday’s trade on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.17%, while South Korea’s Kospi added 1.17%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures last traded at 25,533, below the benchmark’s close of 25,652.82.

US Futures on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the US futures were trading on a subdued note. Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures were flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.07% and 0.08%, respectively.

US market on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index lost 0.32% to close at 7,728.20. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.60% to 26,445.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 184.13 points, or 0.34%, to end at 53,791.85.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 0.88% to trade at $83.93 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading 0.80% higher at $89.62, near the psychologically important level of $90. They jumped 4% in the last 12 hours. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.89% higher at $83.94 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,446.10 an ounce, up 0.11%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,40,772.5 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.33% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,53,300 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,15,177.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.18% higher at $65.05 per troy ounce. In India, the silver rate surged 2.23% to Rs 2.37 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 258.55 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 24.77 crore on August 11, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% higher at 99.84. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.14% to close at 95.44 to the dollar on August 11.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Shipbuilding sector’s stocks surged the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 5.65% in market capitalisation. Further, Space stocks were followed by the Shipping sector stocks, which were further followed by the Defence stocks. However, the Glass sector stocks fell the most, declining 1.7%.