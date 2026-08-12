US Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro said he was “firebombed” by Indians on the internet after he wrote about India’s growing role in the Russian oil trade during the Ukraine war.

Speaking to ANI, he claimed that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a “very good working relationship” and will resolve the ongoing differences over tariffs linked to India’s Russian oil purchases.

The comments come as India and the US continue efforts to strengthen their relationship across several areas, with a trade deal still hanging in the balance as both sides are yet to finalise the last remaining issues.

Navarro recalls backlash over Russian oil article

Navarro said he had written an op-ed in the Financial Times around six to eight months ago about India’s role in the Russian oil trade.

He argued that before Russia invaded Ukraine, India was not involved in the oil trade with Russia. However, after the invasion, India became heavily involved and was also selling large amounts of refined products on behalf of Russia, which he said helped support the Russian war effort.

Navarro said the issue had since been resolved and suggested that his article may have played some role in bringing about that change.

“During the Ukraine-Russia war, 6-8 months ago, I think I wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times, which absolutely factually correctly pointed out that prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was not involved in the oil trade with Russia, but afterwards it got heavily involved and was selling a lot of refined products on behalf of Russia, which helped feed the war machine,” Navarro said.

“And that issue has been resolved. Maybe I had a little bit to do with that with that op-ed, but I can tell you, I got actually firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet. All I would say to you, don’t do that,” he added.

#WATCH | Washington, DC (US): "…With respect to your question, the President and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me to get between that…," says U.S. presidential counselor Peter… pic.twitter.com/hItMjDKTTy — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

‘Trump and Modi have a very good working relationship’

Navarro said the online backlash was not the way disagreements should be handled.

He then turned to the relationship between Trump and Modi, saying the two leaders have a strong working relationship and will handle the issue between themselves.

“That’s not how we resolve problems here in America. With respect to your question, the President and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it’s not for me or any gaggle to get between that,” Navarro said.

His comments come as Washington and New Delhi face renewed tensions over India’s continued purchases of Russian crude and the possibility of additional US tariffs.

US Senate passes bill allowing tariffs of up to 100%

Earlier on August 7, the US Senate passed a bipartisan bill that could allow President Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries, including India and China, that continue buying Russian oil and gas.

The Senate passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an overwhelming 86-11 vote.

The legislation, named after the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of its main architects, aims to increase economic pressure on Russia and Iran. It also targets countries that continue to maintain major energy trade ties with Moscow.

Under the bill, the US president would have the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the world’s five biggest buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas.

India remains one of the world’s biggest buyers of Russian crude, along with China.

Why India increased Russian oil purchases

India increased its purchases of discounted Russian crude after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The move helped India meet its energy needs at a time when global oil markets were facing major uncertainty and disruption.

Russia was not traditionally one of India’s main crude oil suppliers. But cheaper Russian crude gave Indian refiners an opportunity to reduce their raw material costs and keep domestic fuel supplies steady.

The availability of Russian oil also became particularly important during disruptions to oil shipments, including those linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

New sanctions also proposed against Russia

The legislation does not only focus on countries buying Russian energy.

It also proposes new sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior political and military officials, financial institutions, energy developments and other entities linked to Russia’s war effort.

The bill would also extend US sanctions to older and reflagged oil tankers that are allegedly being used by Russia to get around global restrictions and continue earning money from energy exports.

The aim is to reduce the flow of money supporting Russia’s economy and its military campaign in Ukraine.

The legislation would give the US president the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from the top five buyers of Russian oil or natural gas.