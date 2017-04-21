What is Yogi Adityanath’s ‘six-lane’ plan to develop Bundelkhand: All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with children in Jhansi on Thursday. (Source: Twitter/CMOfficeUP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced several measures for the betterment of the underdeveloped Bundelkhand region of the state. Bundelkhand region is spread in an area of 70,000 square km, comprising 13 districts — Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot (all in UP), and Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Sagar and Damoh (all in Madhya Pradesh).

On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath visited Jhansi for the first time and shared how the new BJP government plans to develop the impoverished region. While addressing a gathering in Jhansi, Yogi said, “PM (Modi) has clearly said to give top priority to problems of Bundelkhand and find ways to solve it. That is why, before coming here I had asked my two ministers to visit Bundelkhand and keep solutions of the problems of the region ready.”

Here are the six priority issues/programmes for Bundelkhand Yogi Adityanath talked about in Jhansi:

1. Bundelkhand-New Delhi six lane road

“Our government is working on a plan to connect Bundelkhand to New Delhi via six-lane road. This will attract industrialists here, giving jobs to lakhs of local youths in the next five years and prevent large scale migration in search of employment,” the CM said.

2. Irrigation

“If all schemes approved by the PM for Bundelkhand is implemented, then there will not be any water crisis in the region after two years,” the CM said.

Yogi said that fortune of Bundelkhand would change if water availability increases in the region. He also advised BJP workers to review irrigation schemes in the area regularly and send reports to the minister concerned and the CM office to help the government perform well.

“When we were in opposition, dharna and protest were justified but now you (workers) are in power, now this is not your job. Your work is to popularise the government schemes,” he said.

3. Drinking water

“I have told officials that at present we are not able to implement long-term programmes in Bundelkhand, but until then ensure that no person in the region remains thirsty,” the CM said.

On April 2, the Yogi government had approved a Rs 47 crore package to ensure immediate availability of drinking water to the Bundelkhand region.

4.Focus on tourism

To facilitate tourists visiting Bundelkhand, Yogi government has given directions to attach the Lucknow-Agra Expressway with Bundelkhand. Yogi government has also decided to set up eight-language Travel Solution Portal, make special efforts for investment in the tourism sector, and connect the main tourism centres of the state, including some sites in Bundelkhand, with helicopter services.

5. Electricity

“We have decided to provide 24×7 electricity at district centres and 20X7 in the rural areas of Bundelkhand,” Yogi said.

“I accept that it would take some time to repair the electricity lines and equipment for proper supply of power, but the roster we have prepared has already been implemented,” he added.

6.Law and order, education

Yogi government has given clear instructions to the police department for maintaining law and order situation. He also advised BJP workers not to indulge in doing something that police are expected to do. “BJP workers should not take law in their hands if they find any discrepancy in development works. You should inform your (BJP) office bearers or officers concerned,” he said.

Besides, the government has already announced several measures and plans for improving the quality of education in the state. These steps would help improve the condition of the youth and children in Bundelkhand region as well.

In its election manifesto, the BJP had announced several initiatives for Bundelkhand region. Such as: setting up of Bundelkhand Development Board, a Pond Development Authority (Talab Vikas Pradhikaran) for conservation and revamping of various ponds.