Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India posted its net profit (attributable to company owners) for the April-June quarter at Rs 3,447 crore, down 8% year-on-year from Rs 3,792 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company attributed the decline in its net profit to high raw material costs caused by the West Asia conflict.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 52,469 crore, rising around 36% YoY from Rs 38,605 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, its consolidated profit for the first quarter of FY27 contracted 5.7% from Rs 3,659 crore, while its revenue was flat at Rs 52,462 crore posted in the preceding March quarter.

Maruti Suzuki India: Sales volume expands 29% in Q1

Maruti Suzuki India’s total sales volume grew by 29.3% in the first quarter over the same period of the previous year, the company said. It added that domestic small car sales grew by 34.1%, while SUV sales rose by 44.6% and exports were up by 28.6%.

“Domestic market share of the Company increased by 2.3 percentage points to 41.2%. Higher sales were possible because the Company commissioned its second plant in Kharkhoda. Despite increased sales, the network inventory level at the end of quarter was only about 13 days,” it added in its statement.