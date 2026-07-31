The primary market is likely to remain busy next week, with a mix of new initial public offerings (IPOs), ongoing public issues, allotments and stock market listings lined up.

From mainboard offerings to small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs, investors will have several opportunities to track over the coming days.

Apart from fresh issues, attention will also remain on companies that are already open for subscription. At the same time, investors waiting for allotment results or listing day performance will also have a packed calendar.

Here’s a complete look at what lies ahead in the primary market next week.

Two mainboard IPOs to open for subscription

The biggest attraction next week will be two new mainboard IPOs.

Ardee Industries IPO

The first is Ardee Industries, whose Rs 425.87-crore public issue will open for subscription on August 5 and close on August 7.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 105.87 crore. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 50-53 per share.

The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on August 10, while the shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on August 12.

Technocraft Ventures IPO

The second mainboard issue is Technocraft Ventures, which will open for subscription on August 7 and close on August 11.

The public issue comprises a combination of fresh shares and an offer for sale. The allotment is expected on August 12, while the tentative listing date has been fixed for August 14 on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

SME IPO market remains active

The SME segment will also see multiple public issues next week.

Anawil Wire & Engineering will be the first SME IPO to open, with subscriptions beginning on August 3 and closing on August 5. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 257-270 per share.

This will be followed by Aegeus Technologies, whose IPO will remain open between August 4 and August 6. The issue has been priced in the range of Rs 100-105 per share. The allotment is expected on August 7, while the company is likely to debut on the BSE SME platform on August 11.

Another SME issue, LAPL Automotive, will open for subscription on August 6 and close on August 10. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 88-94 per share.

These IPOs will continue accepting bids

Investors will also get more time to apply for two ongoing mainboard IPOs.

Juniper Green Energy’s Rs 1,800-crore public issue, which opened on July 30, will remain open until August 3. The IPO has been priced at Rs 214-225 per share, with the allotment expected on August 4 and listing likely on August 6.

Similarly, MV Electrosystems will also continue to receive bids until August 3. The company has fixed its price band at Rs 400-425 per share. The allotment is expected on August 4, while the shares are likely to list on August 6.

Among SME offerings, Oneindig Technologies, Dhaval Packaging, Fusion Klassroom Edutech and G.V. Electricals will continue their IPO process that began this week.

Busy week for IPO allotments

Several companies are scheduled to announce their allotment status next week.

H.R. Hygiene Products and Manipal Health Enterprises are expected to finalise allotments on August 3.

This will be followed by MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green Energy, Dhaval Packaging and Oneindig Technologies on August 4.

On August 5, investors can expect allotment results for Fusion Klassroom Edutech and G.V. Electricals, while Anawil Wire & Engineering and Aegeus Technologies are expected to complete the process on August 6 and August 7, respectively.

Listing calendar also packed

The secondary market will also see several new listings next week.

H.R. Hygiene Products and Manipal Health Enterprises are expected to make their stock market debut on August 5.

On August 6, shares of Juniper Green Energy, MV Electrosystems, Dhaval Packaging and Oneindig Technologies are likely to begin trading.

The week will conclude with the expected listings of Fusion Klassroom Edutech and G.V. Electricals on August 7.