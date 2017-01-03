Viral Video! Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangama, Opposition leaders sing and groove to Beatles’ Oh My Love

Chief Minister Mukul Sangama took to the stage and sang classical track Oh My Love from Beatles

Political rivalry in India these days is too intense that it becomes almost impossible to imagine leaders of opposition parties even having an amicable laugh. And in such a time, if we tell you that a chief minister, and opposition leaders, put their differences aside to dance at a function, it becomes a little hard to believe. But it actually happened, in the quaint state of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Mukul Sangama took to the stage and sang classical track Oh My Love from Beatles, and soon joined him were none other than top opposition leaders Dr Donkupar Roy, and Paul Lyngdoh.

While Roy is Leader of Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly, Lyngdoh is the president of United Democratic Party.

As per a report in Shillong Times, the three leaders got together at the wedding ceremony of Sangama’s eldest daughter. Santanu Saikia, a Facebook user who posted the video, rightly mentioned: “Only in Shillong! The chief minister, members of the cabinet and the leader of the opposition belting out a Beatles classic recently! Divided by politics, united by music. Here’s to the spirit of lovin’… to all you folks.”

Watch video here

Shillong is known for its love for music, and is known as the capital rock music in India. Besides politics, Sangama is also known for his singing skills, in a 2015 ceremony, the leader had mesmerised a Kolkata crowd when he sang at the inauguration of the Meghalaya House there. Lyngdoh is an active poet and is known for attending many jam sessions. But that wasn’t the point here, what attracted people’s eye was the strength of music, something which has the ability to kill all animosity. As point out by a Facebook user: “Divided by politics, united by Beatles.”