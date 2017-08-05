Vice-Presidential Election 2017: Will Venkaiah Naidu beat Gopalkrishna Gandhi?

Vice Presidential election 2017: Members of Parliament would be choosing India’s next Vice President today.

Vice Presidential election 2017: Members of Parliament are set to elect India’s next Vice-President today. The NDA has fielded former Union minister Venkaiah Naidu against opposition’s Gopalkrishna Gandhi. In terms of numbers, Naidu appears to have an edge over Gandhi, but we will have to wait for the final result. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday almost predicted Naidu’s win while addressing MPs supporting Naidu. Modi noted that top posts like those of president and vice president will be held for the next five years by people from a identical ideology, a reference to their BJP background. “This is the first time that such an opportunity has arisen since Independence. There is strong possibility that we will be able to give a lot to the country in the next five years,” he said.

Naidu on Friday sought support from all parliamentarians. “I would like to assure that on being elected as the vice-president, it shall be my endeavour to defend and uphold the ideals that propelled the freedom struggle, the spirit and the principles of the Constitution of India, including justice, liberty, equality and fraternity and the cherished values of national unity and integration,” Naidu in a letter to MPs.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, used a simple means of campaign–a postcard–for an appeal to the Members of Parliament. He said that his resolve will be to serve people without fear or favour and that the Constitution will be his master and guide. “A number of political parties and individuals having proposed my name for election as the country’s vice president, I am standing for that high office. I seek your consideration of my suitability for it,” he said.

Here are the live updates of Vice Presidential election 2017:

8: 30 am: NDA Vice Presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu met MPs from all parties Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Teleangana at his residence on August 3rd, ahead of Vice Presidential Elections.

8: 20 am: The nominated Members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are also eligible to participate in the Vice Presidential Elections.

8: 10 am: The counting of votes will start once the polling ends. The results would be declared by 7:00 pm.

8:00 am: NDA candidate Venkaiah Naidu or Opposition nominee Gopal Krishna Gandhi whoever garners 50% votes and one vote of the total valid votes cast will be declared the winner.

7: 45 am: The term of incumbent Hamid Ansari, who has held the post of Vice President for two consecutive terms, will come to an end on August 10. The voting to choose India’s next Vice President will begin at 10 am in Parliament.

7: 35 am: Members of Electoral College consisting of Members of the both Houses of Parliament including, the nominated members of Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will cast their vote to choose the next vice president of India today.