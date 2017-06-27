Urban Development Ministry seeks plans from DUSIB, civic bodies on ODF Delhi

DUSIB, which functions under the Delhi government, is responsible for improving the quality of the life in slums in the capital city. (Photo: Reuters)

Urban Development Ministry today sought action plans from Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the three municipal corporations for the construction of toilets to make the national capital open defecation-free at the earliest. UD Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra today held a detailed discussion with officials of the DUSIB and the three civic bodies in this regard and stressed on the need to make the national capital ODF by October this year. DUSIB, which functions under the Delhi government, is responsible for improving the quality of the life in slums in the capital city. Mishra directed these agencies to come with necessary action plans for further discussion on July 4. Issues relating to the availability of land for building toilets at 24 locations along railway tracks were also discussed during the meeting.

In Delhi, DUSIB has been entrusted with the task of building community and public toilet seats whose requirement is assessed to be 27,000 toilet seats of which 18,000 have been reported to have been made available so far. The municipal corporations were asked to enable construction of individual household toilets. It was reported in the meeting that so far only 1,200 applications have been received for construction of individual household toilets. Mishra will discuss the action plans on July 4. Thereafter, UD Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a meeting with mayors, municipal commissioners and DUSIB on the issue.