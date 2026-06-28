The Tamil Nadu government will launch the Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme on September 15, 2026, marking the birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai, and has set aside Rs 755.83 crore annually to implement the programme. Under the scheme, every newborn delivered in government hospitals to families that are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu will receive a one-gram gold ring, in a move the state says is intended to honour both mother and child while strengthening public trust in government healthcare facilities.

According to the government, the scheme has been designed to celebrate childbirth in public hospitals and encourage more families to choose government medical institutions for delivery and maternal care. Officials said orders have already been issued to begin the tender process immediately, signalling that the state is moving quickly to put the programme in place ahead of the launch date. Even though the formal rollout is scheduled for September 15, children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026 onwards will be eligible to receive the benefit.

The state government said the initiative is meant to highlight the importance and joy of motherhood while recognising newborns born in public hospitals. By linking the scheme to Annadurai’s birth anniversary, the government is also seeking to give the programme a symbolic connection to Tamil Nadu’s political and social legacy. Officials said the Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme is expected to become a welfare measure that combines social celebration with a push to deepen confidence in public healthcare services.

Eligibility and other details

The Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme is a new welfare initiative from the Tamil Nadu government that will give a one-gram gold ring to every newborn delivered in a government hospital, provided the family is a permanent resident of the state. Scheduled to be formally launched on September 15, the programme is meant to honour motherhood, celebrate the birth of a child and encourage more families to use public healthcare facilities for delivery. The government has set aside Rs 755.83 crore a year for the scheme, and it is being projected not just as a welfare benefit but also as a cultural gesture rooted in the Tamil idea of “Thai Maman Seer,” where the maternal uncle offers a gift to the newborn.

As for the rules, the benefit will be limited to babies born in government hospitals, and eligibility will depend on the family being a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu. The state has also said that children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026, onwards will be eligible even before the formal launch date. The scheme is intended to reinforce trust in government healthcare, reduce hesitation among families to choose public hospitals and create a symbolic link between childbirth, maternal honour and social welfare. It is also expected to be implemented through a tender process and other administrative arrangements already set in motion by the government.

Under the Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme, the benefit is expected to go to newborns delivered in government health facilities across Tamil Nadu, provided the family can prove state residency through documents such as Aadhaar, ration card, voter ID, labour welfare board ID, postal proof or nativity certificate. The scheme appears to be open to all eligible newborns regardless of gender or birth order, and one report says there are no restrictions on higher-order births, which means families with multiple children would still receive the ring for each eligible baby born in a government hospital.

On rollout, the plan is to begin on September 15, but children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026 onwards are already said to be eligible, suggesting a statewide rollout rather than a district-wise phased launch. The current information also indicates that the mother’s registration in PICME with an RCH ID will be required, and in case of twins, two rings are expected to be given, one for each child, which makes the scheme child-specific rather than family-capped.

Gold as a welfare tool in Tamil Nadu

A similar gold-ring welfare idea had surfaced in Tamil Nadu under Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rule earlier, though not in the exact form of the current newborn scheme. In 2009, the then DMK-led Chennai civic administration introduced a gold-ring programme for infants born in corporation-run hospitals, under which one-gram gold rings were given to babies who received “pure Tamil names,” and the initiative was backed publicly by DMK leaders at the time.

The DMK government has also rolled out other gold-linked welfare measures over the years, including schemes associated with ‘Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar’ for women and girls. Taken together, these programmes show that gold-based assistance has long been part of Tamil Nadu’s welfare politics, with the state repeatedly using such symbolic benefits to combine social messaging with targeted support.

Financial schemes announced, launched by TVK govt in Tamil Nadu

Vijay’s welfare pitch in Tamil Nadu has been built around a broad set of financial and household support schemes aimed at women, farmers, workers and low-income families. Among the most prominent promises are Rs 2,500 a month for women heads of families, six free LPG cylinders a year, free bus travel for women, and marriage assistance that includes 8 grams of gold with a silk saree for brides from eligible households.

TVK manifesto also includes a newborn support package with a gold ring and baby welcome kit, along with interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for women’s self-help groups to help them expand into small businesses and MSMEs. For education and family welfare, the proposals include Rs 15,000 annually to prevent school dropouts, free electricity up to 200 units, and universal support measures aimed at reducing household expenses.

On the livelihood side, Vijay has also pitched direct relief for workers and farmers, including complete crop loan waivers for small farmers, partial waivers for larger holdings, and higher minimum support prices for paddy and sugarcane. His proposals extend to unemployed graduates and diploma holders too, with monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 for diploma/ITI holders, alongside collateral-free education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh to improve access to higher studies.

CM Vijay has also promised a year-end push for pensions and health support, including Rs 3,000 monthly pensions for senior citizens, widows and differently-abled persons and family health cover up to Rs 25 lakh, reflecting a welfare-heavy model that mixes direct cash transfers, subsidies and social assistance.