UP government to defer e-way bill till August 15 on technical grounds

The Uttar Pradesh government today said it has decided to “suspend” e-way bill till August 15 owing to technical problems highlighted by businessmen and traders. E-way bill is basically a movement challan. It is an electronic way bill for movement of goods which can be generated on the GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network). The movement of goods of more than Rs 50,000 in value cannot be made by a registered person without an e-way bill. “Owing to the problems highlighted by a number of traders and MLAs, who met me today, the UP government has decided to suspend e-way bill till August 15,” UP Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal told PTI.

He further informed that the movement of goods for the time being will be made through the sale bill along with the relevant transport documents. “I appeal to all traders and businessmen to give their views and suggestions to departmental officers till August 15, to resolve their problems and to make the software more user-friendly,” Agarwal said.