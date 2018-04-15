Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar makes big claim, says this to CBI

During interrogation, the MLA has said that he was in Kanpur at the time alleged rape case took place on June 4, 2017.

Central Bureau of Investigation has started its probe in high profile Unnao rape case. The agency has arrested accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and started interrogating him. Sengar too has made big claims after being arrested by the CBI. During interrogation, the MLA said he was in Kanpur at the time alleged rape case took place on June 4, 2017. Further, he said that his claims could be verified from video footage of the event, from policemen in his security detail, and from his cell phone records.

Sengar claimed he was in Kanpur’s Naubasta area at the time the alleged incident took place. The CBI has also made the second arrest in the case. The agency has arrested Shashi Singh, the woman who allegedly lured the victim to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day of alleged crime on the promise of providing a job, news agency PTI reported. In her complaint to UP Police, victim’s mother also alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard.

Sengar was arrested by CBI from Bangarmau last night after 16 hours of questioning at its office in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh government had handed over the case to the CBI on April 12 after a massive public outrage over the inaction of the UP police.

On Friday, the Allahabad High Court slammed the inaction by the Uttar Pradesh government and underlined that in spite of complaint from the victim to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 17, 2017, no substantial action was taken by the police.

“The disturbing feature of the case is that the law and order machinery and the government officials were directly in league and under the influence of Kuldeep Singh,” a bench of Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale and Justice Sunit Kumar was quoted as saying.

Earlier, a CBI team also visited the crime scenes in Makhi village in Unnao district and held a conversation with the victim’s family, witnesses and officials of the hospital.