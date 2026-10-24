The One About Matthew Perry

Netflix

Releases: October 27

Known to millions as Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry built a career on making people laugh while privately confronting addiction. This three-part documentary follows his rise to fame, his struggles away from the spotlight and his determination to help others facing similar battles. Director Mary Robertson draws on accounts from Perry’s sister Mia Perry Bowick, lifelong friends and creative collaborators, alongside unreleased family photographs and videos. Their memories reveal the generosity, vulnerability and humour behind his public persona, while examining the pain he spoke about with increasing candour.

The Calcutta Files

Theatres

Releases: October 30

The Calcutta Files follows an officer’s determination to uncover the truth alongside a mother’s refusal to surrender. The murder of Dr Aarohi Sen, a young doctor who exposes wrongdoing in Kolkata’s public healthcare system, sets off a search for answers. While her grieving mother demands justice, Crime Branch officer Aditya Burman and his colleague Chayan Banerjee investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. Their inquiries reveal a network of crime, political influence and corruption, placing powerful interests under scrutiny. Directed by Souvik Dey, the Bengali thriller features Rajatava Datta, Laboni Sarkar, Chandan Sen and Payel Das.

Nakhrewaalii

Theatres

Releases: October 30

A young man discovers that pursuing love requires more than playing the conventional romantic hero: he must learn to see the world from a woman’s perspective. As familiar expectations about courtship are overturned, his romantic journey becomes an encounter with the gender roles and social rules

that shape relationships. Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava lead this Hindi romantic comedy, directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. Backed by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow, Nakhrewaalii uses its reversal of the Laila-Majnu dynamic to explore changing ideas of love, compromise and who takes the lead.

Apocalypse Z: New World

Prime Video

Releases: October 30

After the TSJ virus devastates Europe, the Canary Islands become a refuge for survivors struggling to rebuild their lives. A mission to the mainland offers the chance to secure supplies, but Roberto’s reasons for joining the expedition are far from clear. As the operation unravels, the group faces hordes of infected and divisions within its own ranks. Survival depends on choices that pit personal safety against loyalty and compassion. Directed by Carles Torrens and written by Ángel Agudo, the sequel expands the world of Manel Loureiro’s novels.

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Nocturne

Apple TV

Releases: October 31

Seeking respite from Philadelphia’s violence, former soldier and homicide detective Jonah Lynn moves to a small town in western Pennsylvania. His hopes of peace collapse when serial killer Jurek Walter threatens the community and Jonah’s family. The search for Walter’s last missing victim draws FBI agent Saga Bauer, whom Jonah regards as a daughter, into a dangerous confrontation with the murderer. Protecting those he loves now means risking the person he is desperate to keep safe. Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham lead this ten-episode crime drama.

— Compiled by Mitali