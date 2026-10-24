A Punjab consumer commission has directed a travel agency to refund Rs 1.2 lakh to a woman who alleged that it failed to provide the luxury hotel accommodation promised under a prepaid holiday package, The Indian Express reported. The company has also been ordered to pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses, taking the total relief to Rs 1.3 lakh.

The Sangrur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the agency’s failure to provide accommodation in accordance with the package’s terms and conditions amounted to deficiency in service. The Indian Express reported that the commission passed the order on October 12 after examining the membership certificate, hotel list, package conditions and WhatsApp conversations between the woman and the company.

President Jot Naranjan Singh Gill and members Sarita Garg and Kanwaljeet Singh observed that the agency had failed to provide the service for which the complainant had paid.

“In view of the facts and circumstances it is established that opposite party no.1 has failed to provide the service in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Luxury Holiday Pre Paid Package purchased by the complainant,” the commission said, adding that this constituted deficiency in service.

Woman paid Rs 1.2 lakh for five-year holiday membership

According to The Indian Express, the complainant purchased a five-year membership from the travel agency in September 2024 for Rs 1.2 lakh.

Under the package, she was allegedly promised six nights and seven days of accommodation every year at five-star hotels included in a list provided by the company.

The dispute arose when she approached the agency in 2024 to book accommodation in Chandigarh. She alleged that the hotels offered by the company did not meet the five-star standard promised under the package.

The woman maintained that the agency had failed to provide hotels in accordance with the list supplied to her when she purchased the membership. She subsequently approached the consumer commission, seeking a refund and compensation for the alleged deficiency in service.

Company said hotel options depended on availability

The commission examined the membership certificate, the list of hotels, the package’s terms and conditions, WhatsApp conversations between the parties, and a legal notice issued by the complainant along with the company’s response.

In its reply to the legal notice, the agency claimed that the package covered both three-star and five-star hotels, depending on availability on its portal.

However, the commission found that the evidence established that the company had failed to accommodate the complainant in hotels in accordance with the terms of the luxury holiday package.

The commission observed that offering a hotel in place of the promised luxury accommodation amounted to a substantial deviation from the service for which the consumer had paid.

The agency did not appear before the commission to contest the complaint and was proceeded against ex parte. As a result, the complainant’s affidavit and documentary evidence remained unchallenged.

Commission orders refund, compensation

The commission directed the travel agency to refund the entire membership fee of Rs 1.2 lakh.

It also ordered the company to pay Rs 5,000 for the mental pain, agony and harassment suffered by the complainant, along with Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. The total amount awarded was therefore Rs 1.3 lakh.

Takeaway

The case notes the importance of checking the precise accommodation commitments in a prepaid holiday membership before making a payment. Consumers should retain the membership certificate, hotel lists, booking correspondence and package terms, particularly where the promised hotel category is a key part of the offer.