Tamil Nadu: Fishermen told not to go to sea as may make landfall

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu were today advised by port officials not to put out to sea as there was a possibility of a deep depression in Bay of Bengal intensifying into a cyclone and making landfall in a few days. Assistant Director of Fisheries Kulangainathan said the depression had formed between Myanmar and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and might make landfall in the state over the next few days, he said. As such country boat fishermen had been advised not to put out to sea as there could be strong winds and choppy waves, he said.

Mechanised boats will not put out to sea due to the 60 day ban in the state, which came into effect from yesterday.

The ban, which used to be for 48 days annually from April 14, was extended to 60 days this year following acute shortfall in fish population in Palk Straits and surrounding areas.

The Met department had said the deep depression was expected to bring heavy rainfall over the Andaman Islands in the next 24 hours.

The Cyclone Warning Division of Indian Meteorological Department had said the deep depression was most likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.