A statewide bandh was observed in Karnataka on Thursday (August 13), as pro-Kannada organisations protested against the release of ‘Cauvery water‘ to Tamil Nadu. The shutdown was called by the Federation of Kannada organisations led by activist Vatal Nagaraj, following directions from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The bandh evoked a mixed response across the state. While intense protests were reported in Mandya and some disruptions occurred in certain districts, life remained largely normal in major urban centres such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan and Ballari. Karnataka Police made several preventive detentions in anticipation of attempts to block transport and disrupt essential services.

VIDEO | Mandya, Karnataka: Pro-Kannada groups protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, urging the state government not to release water. Police security tightened in the district amid a call for a bandh. (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/UBvbkbzx9t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2026

What is the Cauvery water dispute?

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-standing, politically sensitive conflict between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the sharing of water from the Cauvery River, which originates in Karnataka and flows into Tamil Nadu before reaching the Bay of Bengal. Both states assert competing claims over the use and release of water from the river, with Karnataka emphasising its drinking-water and agricultural needs, and Tamil Nadu stressing its dependence on Cauvery water for irrigation in the delta region.

The latest round of protests was triggered by the CWRC’s direction to Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. Karnataka-based organisations have argued that the state itself is facing water shortages and that its own requirements must be prioritised before any water is released.

In Mandya, considered the epicentre of the Cauvery agitation, farmers and pro-Kannada groups staged protests at Sanjay Circle and other locations. Protesters carried empty pots and horse gram, shouting slogans such as “Our water, our right,” and blocked the Bengaluru–Mysuru old highway. The horse gram was used as a symbol of the alternative crop farmers may be forced to grow instead of paddy due to water scarcity.

One protester appealed to the government to “not release even a drop of water” to Tamil Nadu and urged it to defy the CWRC and CWMA orders. Protesters described the directions to release water as a “death warrant” for farmers and criticised successive governments for allegedly “failing” to protect Karnataka’s interests in the Cauvery dispute.

Yuva Prati Vedike State President RV Koppal, speaking about the protest in Koppal district, said activists had blocked the National Highway and stopped a vehicle from Tamil Nadu. “We have blocked the National Highway here and stopped a Tamil Nadu vehicle. By giving them a flower, we are telling them: ‘We don’t even have drinking water for ourselves, but you are asking for water. We are giving you extra water, but we ourselves don’t have water,’” Koppal said.

“We Kannadigas are peace-loving people. Here is a flower, there is no water. Since there is peace now, we will release the extra water,” he added, indicating that the protest was meant to convey opposition to the release without resorting to violence.

Why is Karnataka protesting?

Karnataka is protesting over the Cauvery water row after CWRC directed the state to release 12,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. Pro-Kannada organisations and farmers’ groups argue that Karnataka’s reservoirs have received significantly lower-than-average inflows this season, leaving the state with insufficient water for drinking, agriculture and other essential needs. Protesters contend that releasing water to Tamil Nadu under these conditions would worsen local shortages and amount to a “death warrant” for farmers who are already facing crop stress. The bandh, therefore, reflects both opposition to the specific CWRC order and broader frustration over what many in Karnataka see as an unfair water-sharing arrangement that does not adequately account for the state’s own requirements during low-rainfall periods.

What is open and what is closed in Karnataka today

In Bengaluru, the bandh had little impact in the morning. State-owned BMTC and KSRTC buses operated normally from Kempegowda bus station, with police deployed across the platforms as a precaution. Schools, colleges and universities functioned normally, with some institutions conducting scheduled internal examinations.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Traffic remains normal despite the bandh call over the Cauvery issue. (Visuals from outside the Shivaji Nagar Bus Stand) pic.twitter.com/9k9ySqJ56K — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2026

At Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli, there was no disruption. Ola, Uber, airport taxis and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) taxis operated as usual, and passengers continued to arrive and depart without any hindrance. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and state police maintained tight security as a precautionary measure.

In Mysuru, the bandh largely remained confined to protests. Bus services from the suburban bus stand to Bengaluru, Mangaluru and other parts of the state ran normally. Commercial establishments, including shops and hotels, opened as usual, while autos and taxis also operated without disruption. Police detained pro-Kannada activists who attempted to block buses near the suburban bus stand.

Hassan and Ballari also reported normal life, with bus, auto and other transport services functioning as usual and shops and establishments remaining open. Police maintained a tight vigil and warned of strict action against anyone attempting to create trouble.

Localised disruptions and protests

In Mandya, protesters blocked the Bengaluru–Mysuru old highway and staged demonstrations at key locations. In Koppal, Kannada Rakshana Vedike activists staged a protest near the Heggnal toll gate, stopping trucks, offering flowers to drivers and appealing for support to the bandh and the Cauvery agitation. Police subsequently detained the protesters.

Across the state, several organisations that had initially announced support for the bandh later clarified that they would extend only moral support while participating in protests. Traders, hotel owners, auto and taxi drivers, farmers’ organisations and other groups in several districts said the Cauvery issue had their support but a shutdown was not the solution.

Police appeal for peace, warn against coercion

Ahead of the bandh, the Bengaluru City Police issued a press note appealing for calm and cooperation. The Commissioner of Police said several organisations had called for the bandh, while others had informed police that they were not supporting it.

“All organisations and members of the public are requested to cooperate with the Bengaluru City Police in maintaining peace, public order and normalcy in the city,” the note said. Police warned that no individual or organisation should force, threaten or compel anyone to participate in the bandh, close shops, establishments or institutions, obstruct vehicular movement, or participate in protests against their will.

The department said any act involving violence, threats, damage to public or private property, obstruction of road traffic or essential services, or any other act of taking the law into one’s own hands would be dealt with “firmly and appropriately in accordance with the law.”

Police said schools and colleges, offices, shops and commercial establishments, public transport and other normal activities were expected to function as usual. Citizens were requested to continue daily activities without fear or apprehension.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Amid the statewide Karnataka Bandh called today over the Cauvery water issue, the Mandya district administration has imposed strict restrictions on liquor sales and heightened security across key locations. As a precautionary measure, the Deputy Commissioner… pic.twitter.com/zNyYbZmuVj — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

“Bengaluru City has always demonstrated a spirit of peace, mutual respect and cooperation. In order to uphold this tradition, all members of organisations and the general public are requested to extend their full cooperation to the Bengaluru City Police and help ensure that the city remains peaceful, safe and normal,” the Commissioner said.

Calls for political mediation and permanent solution

In Mysuru, Karnataka Sene district president Tejas Lokesh Gowda said the government should not yield to Tamil Nadu’s pressure on the Cauvery issue. Gowda demanded that the Centre mediate between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and convene a meeting of the two chief ministers to find a permanent solution.

He also sought a scientific water-sharing formula for years of low rainfall and urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to immediately convene an all-party meeting. Protesters in Mandya invoked former chief ministers D Devaraj Urs and S Bangarappa while demanding that the state government take a firm stand against the water-sharing directions.

Another protester alleged that successive governments had “failed” to find a permanent solution despite spending thousands of crores of rupees on legal battles over the Cauvery dispute. The bandh, therefore, emerges not only as a protest against a specific CWRC order but also as a broader expression of frustration over the lack of a durable, politically acceptable resolution to the decades-old Cauvery water-sharing conflict.