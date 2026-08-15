Your bedside table is getting a wellness makeover. The glass of water and phone charger now share space with lavender pillow mists, calming herbal teas, eye masks, magnesium supplements and smart sleep trackers. Welcome to the new-age sleep kit, which goes well beyond a good mattress and pillow.

Breathable bedding that keeps you cool through the night, aromatherapy to ease stress, herbal remedies that encourage relaxation, sound machines that drown out distractions and wearable technology that analyses every hour of slumber. Together, these products are turning bedrooms into personalised sleep sanctuaries.

ALSO READ A walk between Japan’s postal towns

Tech in bedroom

Sleep is no longer as simple as switching off the lights and nodding off. Smart sleep systems combine comfort with data-driven insights to create personalised rest experiences. Globally, products such as the Eight Sleep pod regulate mattress temperatures, monitor sleep stages and adjust sleeping conditions automatically through connected applications. Advanced systems can detect disruptions throughout the night and provide personalised recommendations to improve sleep quality over time.

Orthopaedic and heating solutions brand, Heatronics has introduced heated beds and foot warmers that use gentle warmth to promote relaxation, particularly among older adults, people with chronic discomfort and those living in colder climates. Mattress are getting AI makeovers, and companies are positioning themselves as sleep wellness brands. Home and sleep solutions brand Wakefit’s Wakefit Zense, an AI-powered sleep solutions suite, features products like Regul8 and Track8. Zense has developed smart sleep products including Regul8, an automated temperature controller that helps maintain an optimal sleep environment, and Track8, a contactless sleep tracker that provides users with personalised insights into their sleep patterns.

The company has a sleep internship that pays people to sleep for nine hours every night. “This sits at the heart of what we’re trying to do: help India sleep better,” says Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder.

Choosing the right pillow is equally important, and depends on your sleeping position. Pillows memory foam, microfibre, and hollow fibre options are the most popular choices to keep the head and neck aligned.

ALSO READ Palate teaser: Tahini with a twist

Shut eye business

From beauty and wellness brands to the hospitality industry, sleep rituals are not taken lightly. A ghee collagen sleeping mask with Gotu Kola exosomes, peptides from beauty brand Ohria Ayurveda can turn bedtime into an extension of skincare, while Forest Essentials and Coral & Sky offer pillow mists, eye masks, essential oils and aromatherapy sprays for a calming bedtime. Hospitality brand Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report states ‘hushpitality’ as a rising travel trend on intentional silence, low-stimulation environments, and sensory rest rather than jam-packed sightseeing, with 56% of leisure travellers citing ‘rest and recharge’ as the primary purpose of their trips.

Dedicated sleep programmes go far beyond premium mattresses in the industry. Six Senses Vana in Dehradun offers personalised consultations that assess sleep patterns, stress levels and lifestyle habits before creating tailored wellness plans. Tulah Clinical Wellness Centre in Kerala provides specialised sleep programmes for guests seeking structured interventions, while The Wellness Retreat at Karma Lakelands in Gurugram has special sleep and restoration protocols. Internationally, wellness hospitality is becoming more specialised. The Longevity Suite Retreats at Mett Singapore, scheduled to launch in September, will feature guestrooms aligned with guests’ circadian rhythms.

On the other hand, Indian Railways has introduced sleeping pods at Visakhapatnam railway station as a pilot project, offering affordable, capsule-style accommodation for short stays and overnight rest. Equipped with Wi-Fi, modern bathrooms, luggage storage and dedicated facilities for women, the pods reflect travellers’ growing willingness to pay for privacy, comfort and quality sleep, even in transit.

Pop a nap

The rise of the sleep economy has boosted demand for sleep supplements too, particularly melatonin. These are available as gummies, tablets and more, and are available over the counter.

However, doctors caution against indiscriminate use, stressing that supplements should support and not replace healthy sleep habits. Long-term sleep health depends on consistent routines, limiting screen time before bed, managing stress and creating a restful environment, say medical experts.