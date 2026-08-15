Soulful melodies by Papon

August 16, Yashobhoomi, Delhi, 7 pm

Papon is performing live in the city, bringing a blend of folk, Bollywood hits, and soulful melodies to the stage. Known for his versatility and iconic tracks like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Jiyein Kyun, be there for a performance that has something for every mood.

Explore Gandhi’s life

on till August 19, Saffronart, Mumbai, 11 am–7pm

What if we could glimpse Gandhi beyond the Mahatma? Auction house Saffronart’s archive of 86 artefacts offers just that — a personal portrait shaped by friendship, grief, faith and everyday correspondence. Preserved by the Hingorani family for generations, the collection brings closer to Gandhi as mentor, confidant and friend, beyond his public legacy.

Stories from the north east

August 18, India Habitat Centre,

Delhi, 7 pm

Journey into the north east through a compelling series of short films exploring its forests, wildlife, indigenous traditions and conservation struggles. Get a glimpse of Sikkim’s Lepcha seed keepers and Nagaland’s disappearing honey-hunting traditions.

Musical night

August 16, DND Bellandur, Bengaluru, 8 pm

An unforgettable night with Indian Ocean, the legendary band famous for their fusion of rock, folk, and classical music. A musical evening where melodies and narratives come together on one stage with their classics like Kandisa Bandeh and Ma Rewa.

The art of Kathak

August 21, Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 7–8.30 pm

Experience Kathak in its most expressive form as dancer and choreographer Amruta Paranjape takes audiences through rhythm, movement and storytelling. Blending intricate laya-taal, abhinaya and spontaneous musical dialogue, the performance explores the playful Ninda Stuti between Shiva and Parvati.