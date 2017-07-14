Sikkim standoff: Ajit Doval is likely to visit China for BRICS NSAs meet

Sikkim standoff: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is likely to travel Beijing for BRICS NSAs meet on July 26-27 amid India China border stand-off.

Sikkim standoff: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is likely to travel Beijing for BRICS NSAs meet on July 26-27 amid India China border stand-off, as per Indian Express report. While Chinese authority remained aggressive on the issue, New Delhi has opted for using diplomatic channels to resolve situation, the report says. The meet will be hosted by Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi and Doval will discuss border issues. New Delhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed a range of issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS leaders’ meeting last week in Hamburg. The Chinese officials have maintained that there was no such official meeting them, according to IE report.

Commenting on reported PM Modi and Xi meet, Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Gopal Baglay left it to media asking it to apply imagination and common sense on what should be covered in range of issues. Speaking on Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar’s views that there was no reason why both the countries will not be able to deal with border issues, Baglay said New Delhi and Beijing have accumulated a lot of experience from the past in addressing various issues. “We have accumulated a lot of experience from the past — both sides — in addressing a number of matters. You know it and it has been said not only by us, but by others that the border has been peaceful and that is the result of the efforts of both sides to maintaining tranquility at the border,” he was quoted as saying by IE.

On the controversy over Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi meeting with the Chinese Ambassador, he said that the MEA does not keep track of the activities of foreign embassies and did not deal with political parties. On Bhutan issue, Baglay said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on a third friendly country.