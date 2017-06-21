Shocking! In Delhi, mobile phone snatchers get weekly targets they must meet

Youths were apprehended from near Mandir Marg while they were riding a motorbike, looking for a ‘target’. (Representative Image)

Seems, meeting targets has become part of everyone’s life, not just for executives, but even for criminals. When Delhi Police arrested two juveniles for snatching mobile phones from Lutyens’ Delhi, cops came with a conclusion of a new kind of modus operandi, where youths from slums or JJ colonies, hired by professional criminals were given a target about the number of mobile phones they must steal every week. According to the Indian Express report, Delhi Police said that these youths were apprehended from near Mandir Marg while they were riding a motorbike, looking for a ‘target’. They also mentioned that they worked for a resident of old Delhi and were given weekly targets, and paid on the basis of the quantity and quality of mobile phones they snatched. Police said the man who hired them sold the mobile phones in different parts of the country. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) BK Singh confirmed the incident, saying, “A new trend has been noticed in the city. This is not the first time we have come across such a case,” the IE report added.

Further the Indian Express report added, police sources said the juveniles gave their employer over a dozen phones on two occasions, and got Rs 8,000 in return. “We are not sure of what happened with the mobiles, but suspect that they were sold either in Nepal or in the Northeast.” Youths from low income group and JJ colonies are mostly being hired by these criminals as they are from deprived class. “They train these youths, mostly minors, on how to snatch mobiles and flee the spot. They also tell them where exactly to dump stolen mobiles. Many of them join because it is a way to make easy money,” said a police source to the Indian Express.

Also Watch:

A police officer said, “those either on foot or travelling in autos and rickshaws are most vulnerable. While three- wheelers often get stuck in traffic, the snatchers come on a motorcycle or scooter, snatch phones, and disappear.” A police officer from south Delhi further added that they have identified two gangs that operate in Sangam Vihar and Tigri and are involved in luring youths. Police said the groups have often clashed over who gets to control what area. A majority of members in both gangs are teenagers.