Rose Valley scam: CBI to interrogate Tripura minister Bijita Nath

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to Tripura social welfare minister Bijita Nath and asked her to be present at her official residence on Jun 29 for interrogation in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. The notice was issued yesterday by CBI inspector Bratim Ghoshal under Section 160 CrPC. “It appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of case number 39(S)/2014 registered against the chairman of the Rose Valley Limited and you are required to make yourself available on June 29,” the notice said. This is for the first time that the investigative agency has issued a notice to any minister of Tripura.