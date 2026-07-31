Dixon Technologies posted a Q1FY27 net profit of Rs 663.42 crore, up 194.89% from Rs 224.97 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Dixon Technologies’ revenue also rose 21.13% to Rs 15,547.66 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 12,835.66 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, Dixon Technology reported an increase of % in its net profit. Revenue increased 47.92% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company Dixon Technologies’ EBITDA increased 105% to Rs 991 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 6.4% from 3.8% a year ago.

Dixon Technologies Q1FY7: Core business remains strong, adjusted profit declines

The company said the reported numbers include a fair value gain of Rs 519 crore on its 2.38% stake in Aditya Infotech.

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Excluding this one-time gain, revenue rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 15,557 crore. However, adjusted EBITDA declined 2% to Rs 472 crore, while adjusted profit after tax fell 3% to Rs 273 crore. Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders also declined 3% to Rs 218 crore.

PLI receivable stands at Rs 1,110 crore

Dixon Technologies said one of its subsidiaries has recognised Rs 1,110.06 crore as receivable under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The amount is pending formal determination and disbursement by the Project Management Agency.

The subsidiary has also recognised a corresponding liability of Rs 603.95 crore payable to its customer under the related arrangement.

Dixon Technologies reappoints Sunil Vachani as director

The board of Dixon Technologies approved the reappointment of Sunil Vachani as Whole-time Director for another five-year term from May 5, 2027, subject to shareholders’ approval.

It also approved the reappointment of Atul B. Lall as Managing Director for another five years with effect from May 5, 2027, subject to shareholders’ approval.