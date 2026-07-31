State-owned energy company GAIL reported a whopping 96% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter, driven by strong growth in its natural gas business segment.

The PSU’s net profit for the reporting period stood at Rs 4,671 crore, rising sharply from Rs 2,382 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequential growth was even stronger as its profit soared 215% from Rs 1,481 crore reported in the March quarter.

For Q1 FY27, the gas company posted its revenue from operations at Rs 41,483 crore, advancing over 16% YoY against Rs 35,573 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, GAIL’s revenue registered a 13% growth from Rs 36,497 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

On the operational front, GAIL’s consolidated gross margin (EBITDA) was posted at Rs 7,573 crore.

GAIL Natural gas business: Q1 profit soars

The PSU’s core business of natural gas marketing posted a 245% jump in its on-year profit at Rs 3,608 crore in comparison to Rs 1,045 crore reported in June 2025. The revenue in this segment climbed 25% YoY to Rs 43,559 crore from Rs 34,789 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

The company’s natural gas transmission services segment also reported healthy revenue growth at Rs 3,042 crore, up 8% YoY from Rs 2,805 crore posted in the same quarter last year, and profit in this segment increased 14% YoY to Rs 1,783 crore against Rs 1,557 crore reported in the year-back quarter,

GAIL share price

The PSU’s share price jumped over 4% in the intraday session. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 5%, while over the past six months it has climbed by 10%.