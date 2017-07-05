Railways Indore Guwahati train journey set to turn smoother, German made Linke Hofmann Busch coaches to be deployed soon

The railway board changed its earlier decision reportedly following the deep anguish expressed by Lok Sabha speaker and local MP Sumitra Mahajan. (IE)

Passengers on Indore Guwahati train will soon have a comfortable journey with the Railways all set to roll out high-quality German-made Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches and do away with its earlier decision of running conventional coaches on this route, a report from Times of India said. However, it is also reported that the number of coaches might also get reduced for this express train and the official date to start its final operations has not been announced yet. The decision to deploy German company Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches was taken keeping in view the 40-hour journey which it takes to reach the final destination, the reports added.

Built with German technology the coaches also prevent climbing on each other in event of accidents. Talking to the Free Press Journal, a member of the Passengers Service Committee of the Railways Board, Nagesh Namjoshi informed that the train will run with LHB coaches and will depart from Surat for the city on Tuesday and hinted to start its operations of the Indore-Guwahati train very soon.

The railway board changed its earlier decision reportedly following the deep anguish expressed by Lok Sabha speaker and local MP Sumitra Mahajan. As per announcement of the minister of state, Manoj Sinha on May 9, the rack of the train ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches had already reached Indore railway station in last week of June, according to the Free Press Journal. The ICF design refers to the conventional design of coaches abundantly used across trains. But after their inspection, it was revealed that the condition of coaches was too bad and not suitable for a train. Also, the members of the Passengers Services Committee of the Railway Board had demanded new high quality coaches for long comfortable journey.

Times of India quoted official sources saying a special LHB coach has already been dispatched from Lucknow to Indore. “The rake is being tested at Mumbai and is expected to come to Indore on Tuesday,” they said adding, the composition of the train might be altered. Minister of state for Railways Manoj Sinha had already flagged off the much-awaited train on June 30. However, it got delayed because of official clearances.

Earlier it was decided that the train will have 22 conventional coaches including 2 SLR guard, 4 general category, 13 sleeper class, one AC-2 and two AC-3 class category coaches. Officials refrained from revealing the coach composition but said the new LHB coaches may have only 17 coaches. “The coach composition may change after LHB rakes are introduced,” a spokesman said to Times of India.