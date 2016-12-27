Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee joint PC: Demonetisation pushed country back by 20 years; Government ‘faceless on cashless’

He added that demonetisation had hit the common worst.

In a joint press conference, Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes. Rahul Gandhi said that demonetisation has given the birth to an entirely new market for exchange of black money, and that it has brought no difference to level of corruption in the country. He added that scheme has hit the common man worst. “This is a fearless government, they do not care about anything. 30 Dec is about to come and the situation is the same,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul once again raked up the issue of Sahara leaks, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikhit’s name have surfaced. “PM should be the first person to say if I am facing allegations then there should be an inquiry. Sheila ji is ready for probe” Rahul Gandhi. “PM Modi says he is fighting corruption but not answering allegations of personal corruption against him,” he said. “Demonetisation has made no impact on blackmoney; it is an attack on financial independence, poor people,” Rahul added. “PM Narendra Modi must explain why demonetisation has been done and what are the benefits of it,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that demonetisation has pulled the country almost 20 years back in 47 days. Mamata announced that all opposition parties will make a common minimum agenda programme. The TMC chief alleged that NDA governmemt has completely destroyed the federal structure. “They do whatever they feel like, federal structure totally destroyed. It is not emergency, it is super emergency,” said Mamata.

Mamata asked if PM Narendra Modi will take the responsibility if situation is not stablised after 50 days. “If things remain unresolved even after 50 days,will PM Modi take responsibility to resign as PM of the country?” said the West Bengal CM. Attacking the PM, Mamata said: “Modi ji, you have said that good days(acche din) will come, is this an example of good days.” She added that this central government is arrogant and doesn’t care about anyone.

