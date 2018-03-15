  3. Pulwama attack LIVE Updates: Security forces foil terror attack on BJP leader Anwar Khan, combing operation underway

Pulwama attack: A major terror attack targeted at BJP leader Anwar Khan was foiled in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama today, injuring the personal security officer guarding the politician.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 15, 2018 5:15 PM
Pulwama attack: A major terror attack targeted at BJP leader Anwar Khan was foiled in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama today, injuring the personal security officer guarding the politician.

A major terror attack targeted at BJP leader Anwar Khan was foiled in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama today, injuring the personal security officer guarding the politician. The attack took place in Khanmoh area of Pulwama district. The BJP leader, however, escaped unhurt in the militant attack. Militants had fired upon Anwar Khan, but his PSO, constable Bilal Ahmad was injured in the firing.

According to reports, the militants tried to snatch the rifles from the security officers, but couldn’t manage to do so. The guards then retaliated and foiled the attempt. The terrorists then manage to flee the attack site. “The policeman Injured in the Khunmoh incident is absolutely stable. They exhibited extreme care and caution while repulsing the attack. No collateral damage. The area is under cordon and search continues,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. However, the PSO received grazing injury on the leg and is reportedly fine.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the areas around the scene the of attack on the BJP leader, a police official said. “Following the leads from the Khunmoh (Balhama) incident, security forces have cordoned the area, from where the militants opened fire,” the official added. ”

More details awaited.

