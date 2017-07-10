Protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s special position was great achievement of PDP-BJP govt: Mehbooba Mufti on GST

Mehbooba Mufti said the state government would continue to support local industry and extend all incentives and concessions to it in the SGST regime which were in vogue earlier. (PTI)

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said ensuring protection of the state’s special position under Article 370 while extending the GST to Jammu and Kashmir was the great achievement for the PDP-BJP government. The CM said one of the major benefits of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is that it has brought the people of two regions, particularly traders, on the same page during the hectic discussions before its implementation in the state. Interacting with members of industrial and trade bodies after inaugurating a modernised and upgraded Udyog Bhawan here today, she said that the state has a specific geographic position which is not so conducive to business activities. People in general, and the business community of the state in particular needed to be given some protection and guarantee, Mehbooba said, adding she was thankful to the Centre that it conceded to the requests and sensitivities of the state government and incorporated necessary safeguards in the Presidential Order on the GST. She assured the members of the industry that the government would continue to support them as it feels that local industry was an important source of employment for the youth and plays a significant role in local economy. The CM said the state government would continue to support local industry and extend all incentives and concessions to it in the SGST regime which were in vogue earlier.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said the government was keen to develop local industry in the state. He said that a dedicated power distribution system was being put in place to ensure round-the-clock electricity to the industrial estates in Jammu and Kashmir.

You may also like to watch:

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the modernised and upgraded Udyog Bhawan at Railhead which has been redone with the use of local art pieces like Khatamband and other woodworks. She also formally unveiled the data centre there which would have online stocking of items by the SICOP besides GIS mapping of all the industrial estates. It would also have an application tracking system by which any industrialist o entrepreneur can access the status of his or her complaint or request anytime.