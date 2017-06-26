Presidential Election 2017: RJD leader dubs Nitish Kumar betrayer over support to Ram Nath Kovind

Presidential Election 2017: Decision was taken by JD(U) after a discussion with all party leaders, says Nitish Kumar.

Presidential Election 2017: Leaders of JD(U) and RJD are engaged in war of words after reports of differences between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav after the former’s decision to suppport NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, an Indian Express report said. Terming the Bihar CM as “betrayer”, RJD MLA Bhai Birendra was quoted by the paper as saying, “there is not a single close person who has not been betrayed by Nitish.”

Responding to this, JD(U)’s Sanjay Singh demanded that the RJD chief take steps against his party’s spokesperson. Pointing out that JD(U) won’t keep quiet, he said “we are not wearing bangles”. Some leaders of RJD and JD(U) told the paper that the relationship between the two Grand Alliance partners has hit all-time low and the RJD was on the backfoot due to raids on properties owned by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family.

In the meantime, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was quoted as saying by Indian Express, “Lalu Prasad says Nitish Kumar is making a historic blunder by deciding not to support Meira Kumar… Nitish is correcting a historical blunder.” Even as difference of opinion still continues to persisit over presidential nominee, Janata Dal (United) chief attended an Iftaar party, which was organised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Patna. Lalu Prasad Yadav was also present on the occasion, ANI report said.

Nitish Kumar, who continues to remain firm on the decision to support Ram Nath Kovind said, the decision was taken by JD(U) after a discussion with all party leaders. The decision was taken at a meeting of party leaders and it will not be reconsider, the Bihar CM was quoted as saying by the agency.