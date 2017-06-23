Presidential Election 2017: Overrulling of Sharad Yadav, from demonetisation to Ram Nath Kovind

Everytime, he had differences of opinion with Nitish Kumar, the later always had his way. (PTI)

Just days after JD(U) came out with a decision to back NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, senior leader and former party president Sharad Yadav had suggested for a joint Opposition challenger. He however, attributed the party’s latest decision on local circumstances, an Indian Express report said. This wasn’t the first time that Sharad Yadav was overruled in the party he once headed. In last seven years, he had to take back a number of decision, including some when he was the party president.

Everytime, he had differences of opinion with Nitish Kumar, the later always had his way. When in 2010, Nitish Kumar was heading a JD(U)-BJP coalition Government in Bihar, and the NDA Government had introduced women’s reservation bill in Rajya Sabha, Nitish had announced his support for it even as Sharad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad were against the bill the way it was framed.

“It is my personal opinion that the bill ought to be passed now, especially as the issue has been dragging for 14 years. It is not advisable to block it now,” Nitish had said then, as per the paper. When it was pointed out by journalists that Sharad Yadav was against it, Nitish had said he would appeal the former to reconsider. The bill was passed in the Upper House of the Parliament with all JD(U) members backing it. Sharad Yadav was then in Lok Sabha; the bill did not come there.

You may also like to watch this video

There was another disagreement when JD(U) broke its coalition BJP after an alliance of 17 years. As per the report, Sharad Yadav was not in favour of pulling out of the NDA until the results of the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. In April 2016, Nitish Kumar took over as [arty president, bringing an end the uninterrupted 10-year tenure of Sharad Yadav. Few months later, four state unit presidents were removed when they opposed Nitish elevasion as JD(U) president, saying it was “against the party constitution” the Indian Express report said.