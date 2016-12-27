Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stock of economy with experts at NITI Aayog

The meeting assumes significance in view of various multilateral agencies and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowering growth forecast for the current fiscal. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of the economy with experts at NITI Aayog on Tuesday against the backdrop of currency crunch post demonetisation and discuss ways to speed up growth.

The RBI has reduced the economic growth forecast to 7.1 percent from 7.6 percent in its monetary policy review earlier this month.

The Prime Minister will also take stock of various initiatives of NITI Aayog to promote digital economy like Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapaar Yojana to incentivise digital payments.

The estimated expenditure on the first phase of the schemes (up to 14 April 2017) is likely to be Rs. 340 crore.