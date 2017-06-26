PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Eid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid. Extending his greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Modi wished that the auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid. Extending his greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Modi wished that the auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in the country. In his monthly radio address, PM Modi said that inspiration should be drawn from such pious festivals to spread happiness and to take the nation forward. He stressed that the country’s diversity is its speciality as well as its strength.

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on Monday. The festival marks the culmination of fasting and holy month of Ramzan. Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said yesterday that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated as the Eid moon was sighted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset.

“The holy month of Ramzan was celebrated with devotion. Now it is time for Eid. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my best wishes to all,” PM Modi said yesterday. “Ramzan is a month of holy donations, to spread happiness… Come, let us all together take inspiration from such pious festivals to keep spreading the treasure of happiness and keep taking the nation forward,” he added.

President Pranab Mukherjee yesterday expressed hope that the festival will strengthen the people’s unflinching faith in unity and common destiny.

Take a look at PM Modi’s tweet

Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2017

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity,” the president said. “May this day strengthen in each one of us, an unflinching faith in our unity and common destiny that has characterised our composite culture over the ages,” Mukherjee said.