Motorists travelling between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad are set to benefit from shorter journeys following the launch of new highway stretches in Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated two four-lane access-controlled Greenfield highway stretches and the Tadipatri Bypass to the nation. He also laid the foundation stone for a high-level bridge at Lingasamudram.

According to the PIB, the National Highway projects have a combined worth over Rs 1,880 crore. These initiatives are aimed at easing congestion, enhancing road safety, reducing travel, time and distance and boosting regional connectivity.

Vizag-Hyderabad travel time to reduce by up to 3 hours

PM Modi dedicated the 27-km Recherla Village-Guruvaygudem Village and 29-km Guruvaygudem Village-Devarapalle Village stretches on the Khamman-Devarapalle section of NH-365G.

For travelling between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, these two Greenfield stretches are projected to significantly reduce journey time by up to three hours.

“These stretches reduce the Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad travel distance by 56 km and cut journey time by up to three hours,” NHAI said.

The authority mentioned the highways will also help decongest Vijayawada by enabling bypass movement. Other expected benefits include better road safety and lower-fuel consumption, traffic-related emissions and vehicle operating costs. NHAI also expects the improved connectivity to support regional trade and business opportunities.

6-km Tadipatri Bypass to divert through traffic

PM Modi also dedicated the 6-km four-lane Tadipatri Bypass on NH-67.

For local motorists, the key benefits will be the diversion of through traffic away from Tadipatri town, which NHAI said will help in reducing congestion.

The bypass will also enhance connectivity to Krishnapatnam Port, allowing faster movement of goods and passengers. NHAI said the project will strengthen regional trade, economic growth and investment, whereas reducing fuel consumption and vehicular emissions.

The authority mentioned the bypass will make travel “safe, faster and more sustainable.”

Lingasamudram bridge to benefit 1.20 lakh residents

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a two-lane high-level bridge at Lingasamudram on the Penchalakona-Yerpadu section of NH-565.

According to NHAI, the project will provide year-round connectivity and improve access to healthcare, emergency services and education for over 1.20 lakh residents.

The bridge is also expected to boost connectivity to Tirupati, Penchalakona and Srikalahasti.

NHAI stated the project will uplift local trade, Venkatagiri’s handloom industry and agriculture through better year-round access. It is also expected to enhance road safety, lower vehicle operating costs and provide uninterrupted mobility during all seasons.

Overall, the highway projects will ease congestion in Vijayawada and other cities, shorten the travel distance between Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad , and improve regional connectivity.





