PM Narendra Modi addresses 7500 BJP women workers via NaMo App, speaks on growth trajectory of Gujarat over 2 decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considered one of the most tech-savvy PMs ever, and with a new initiative, he took in Gujarat made him achieve something remarkable today. While connecting to an audience in excess of 7500 at one go, PM Modi spoke with BJP women workers via his mobile app, the NaMo App. Modi has always been fond of using technology and makes the most of it to reach and connect with the masses on an ever increasing scale. The NaMo App is very popular with 10 million downloads. Leveraging the strength of the Narendra Modi App, in a unique new innovation, the Prime Minister today addressed over 7500 Mahila Morcha workers in Gujarat, live and exclusive.

While talking to the women workers, PM Modi spoke about today’s landslide victory in the civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the victory has brought about a wave of positivity and excitement across the country. He further continued and said that the victory is more remarkable because of the negative impression and the atmosphere of pessimism created by certain elements.

PM Modi even asked the workers to ask him questions on various issues ranging promising handicrafts in Kutch to increasing women voting percentage. He praised the women karyakartas (workers) for the hard-work and commitment they put up for the party. Modi even reminisced about the time when the party women workers from Gujarat kept a fast for his safety and well being.

During the video call he also talked about the maturity of the Indian voters and their maintaining faith in democracy. He said that the recent favourable assessments by rating agencies, and the GDP numbers that were announced recently, bring good tidings on the economic front.

During my interaction with women BJP Karyakartas from Gujarat, we discussed issues like boosting handicrafts in Kutch, boosting voter turnout and the growth trajectory of Gujarat over the last two decades. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2017

Gujarat will conduct assembly elections on December 9 and 14. The results are slated to be declared on December 18. BJP’s best performance so far has been 127 seats in 2002. Before the event, PM Modi was excited about the video conference. He said, “This is a new technology. It will be a video call and women can also ask questions.”