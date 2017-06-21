Over 10,000 NGOs set to face Home Ministry crackdown over foreign funding

Over 10,000 Non-Government Organisations have come under the scanner of the MHA. (Source: PTI)

Over 10,000 Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) have come under the scanner of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for not declaring their source of funding from foreign countries and they may even lose their license required to get grants from other nations. The MHA in May had given 18,523 NGOs a one-time opportunity to furnish details of their income sourced from abroad. MHA had asked these agencies to declare income and its source from abroad by June 14.

The MHA had asked these NGOs to declare income received from abroad from the 2010-11 financial year to 2014-15 financial year – a time frame of five years. Out of the 18,523 NGOs who were asked to furnish details only 8,267 NGOs filed details with the Ministry of Home Affairs an official told the Indian Express. The 10,256 NGOs which have failed to file the details are under examination. According to the official, the ministry will decide whether to give these NGOs an extension to furnish details or to revoke the license of these NGOs.

Out of the aforementioned 10,256 NGOs, 2,239 have filed details for four years, 2,071 have filed details for three years, 2,057 have filed details for two years and 2,339 NGOs have only filed details for a single year, according to the report.

The Home Ministry had told these NGOs that they may lose their license if they do not divulge details of the funds they have received from other countries. Mukesh Mittal, Joint Secretary (Foreigners), had in an order stated ”Failure to upload returns for these five years will lead to cancellation of licenses which are issued or renewed”.

According to the Indian Express report, the NGOs could upload their missing returns between May 15 and June 14. There are 20,000 NGOs registered under the FCRA.