In India, while agricultural income is generally exempt from income tax, specific conditions must be met. Questions arise regarding ancestral agricultural land, including issues of inheritance, sale, division among family members, and income generation.

According to the Income Tax Department, agricultural income is exempt from tax under Section 10(1) of the Income-tax Act. However, for the purpose of determining the tax liability of a specified assessee, agricultural income is taken into account where it exceeds Rs. 5,000, and the assessee’s non-agricultural income exceeds the maximum exemption limit.

However, the tax treatment can change when you sell the land, receive compensation, earn income from non-agricultural use, or transfer your share to another family member. The location and nature of the land can also matter, particularly when determining whether it qualifies as agricultural land for capital-gains purposes.

So, if you have inherited land from your parents or grandparents, is there any tax liability merely because you own it? What happens when you sell ancestral agricultural land? And does the tax treatment differ if the land falls within or outside the specified jurisdiction of a municipality or cantonment board?

Understanding these distinctions is important because “agricultural income is tax-free” does not necessarily mean that every transaction involving agricultural land is exempt from tax.

Owning ancestral land? Know the tax rules

Ownership of ancestral agricultural land does not, by itself, change an individual’s tax liability.

Under Section 10(1) of ITA 1961, agricultural income is exempt from income tax, irrespective of whether the land is ancestral, inherited, gifted, or self-acquired.

The exemption is determined by the nature of income and compliance with the conditions prescribed under the Act, rather than the mode of ownership.

For income to qualify as agricultural income, it must fall within the definition provided under Section 2(1A) of ITA 1961. This may include:

Rent or revenue derived from agricultural land situated in India

Income derived from agricultural operations such as cultivation, sowing, planting, and harvesting

Income from processing agricultural produce to make it marketable, provided the produce retains its original character

Income from farm buildings used in connection with agricultural operations.

“Accordingly, if ancestral land is actively used for agricultural purposes and the income arises from genuine agricultural activities, such income continues to enjoy exemption under Schedule II Table Sl. No. 1 of Income Tax Act (ITA), 2025 (corresponding to Section 10(1) of ITA 1961). However, taxpayers should be aware of the partial integration provisions and the rate-integration mechanism under the Income-tax Act,” said CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana.

A separate set of tax implications arises when ancestral agricultural land is transferred.

According to Surana, in such cases, the critical distinction is whether the land qualifies as rural agricultural land or urban agricultural land under Section 2(22) of ITA 2025 (corresponding to Section 2(14) of ITA 1961).

Rural agricultural land is generally excluded from the definition of a “capital asset”. Accordingly, gains arising from its transfer are ordinarily not chargeable to capital gains tax.

Urban agricultural land is treated as a capital asset, and any gains arising on its transfer may be taxable as capital gains under Section 67 of ITA 2025 (corresponding to section 45 of ITA 1961), subject to available exemptions.

For inherited taxable land, the previous owner’s cost and period of ownership need to be factored in when computing the capital gains.

Where capital gains arise from the sale of agricultural land, taxpayers may explore relief under Section 83 of ITA 2025 (corresponding to Section 54B of ITA 1961), which provides exemption where an individual or HUF sells agricultural land used for agricultural purposes and reinvests the gains in another agricultural land within the prescribed time frame.

Ancestral land: Who pays tax on agricultural income?

Where ancestral agricultural land is inherited jointly by multiple legal heirs, the taxation of agricultural income depends primarily on the ownership structure and the respective shares of the co-owners.

The ownership structure is relevant from a tax reporting and compliance perspective, although it does not impact the exemption available to qualifying agricultural income.

Agricultural income continues to be exempt, irrespective of whether the land is held individually, jointly by family members, or through a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

Individual Ownership: The agricultural income is attributable to and reportable by the individual owner.

Joint Ownership: The agricultural income should generally be apportioned among the co-owners based on their respective ownership shares and reported accordingly.

HUF Ownership: Where the agricultural land forms part of an HUF, the agricultural income belongs to the HUF and is reportable in the hands of the HUF, which is recognized as a separate taxable entity under the Income-tax Act.

Since agricultural income qualifies for exemption, the key issue is not the taxability of the income itself, but its correct allocation and disclosure.

In such cases, the agricultural income should ordinarily be apportioned among the co-owners according to their respective ownership shares. Each co-owner may disclose his or her respective share of agricultural income in the return of income, even though the income remains exempt.

Reporting in the Income-tax Return

Although agricultural income is exempt, taxpayers are generally required to report it under the Exempt Income Schedule of the income-tax return where disclosure is applicable.

Further, if agricultural income exceeds Rs. 5,000 and the taxpayer’s non-agricultural income exceeds the basic exemption limit, the provisions relating to partial integration become relevant for rate purposes.

In such cases, each co-owner should report only his or her share of agricultural income while computing the applicable tax rate on non-agricultural income. The agricultural income itself continues to remain exempt.

When agricultural activities are carried out through an HUF?

A different position may arise where the ancestral agricultural land continues to belong to a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and has not been partitioned among the members.

“In such a case, the agricultural income belongs to the HUF and should generally be reported in the return of the HUF rather than in the returns of individual coparceners. The exemption would continue to be available to the HUF if the income qualifies as agricultural income under Section 2(5) of ITA 2025 (corresponding to Section 2(1A) of ITA 1961),” clarified Surana.

Ancestral land: Which ITR form should you file?

Owning ancestral agricultural land, in itself, does not determine the choice of ITR form.

Rather, the applicable ITR form depends on various factors such as the taxpayer’s residential status, sources of income, quantum and nature of agricultural income reported during the financial/ tax year.

However, where agricultural income exceeds Rs. 5,000, taxpayers need to carefully evaluate their ITR eligibility.

“For instance, an individual having agricultural income exceeding Rs. 5,000 is not eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4(Sugam) and may be required to opt for another applicable return form, such as ITR-2 or ITR-3, depending on the nature of other income sources,” Surana stated.

The determining factor is the amount of agricultural income and overall return filing eligibility, not the ancestral character of the land.

Inherited agricultural land? Mistakes that can invite tax notices

While inheritance of agricultural land is not taxable in India, taxpayers often face scrutiny due to incorrect tax treatment of the land, income generated from it, or its subsequent sale.

According to Surana, the three most common mistakes are:

Incorrect computation of capital gains on sale of inherited land: Many taxpayers incorrectly adopt the market value of the land on the date of inheritance as the cost of acquisition. However, for inherited property, the cost and period of holding of the previous owner generally become relevant for capital gains computation. An incorrect cost base can result in under-reporting or over-reporting of capital gains and may trigger tax disputes.

Assuming all agricultural land is automatically exempt from capital gains tax: A common misconception is that the sale of any agricultural land is tax-free. However, the tax treatment depends on whether the land qualifies as rural agricultural land or urban agricultural land. While rural agricultural land is generally excluded from the definition of a capital asset, gains arising from the transfer of urban agricultural land may be taxable.

Inadequate disclosure and documentation: Taxpayers often fail to properly disclose exempt agricultural income, exempt receipts, or high-value land transactions in their income-tax returns. Mismatches between the ITR, land records, and information reflected in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) can increase the likelihood of scrutiny or notices.

Key precautions to avoid notices

Maintain a complete trail of inheritance documents, revenue records, and the previous owner’s purchase documents.

Verify whether the land qualifies as rural or urban agricultural land before claiming any exemption on sale.

Properly disclose agricultural income and exempt transactions in the relevant schedules of the ITR, wherever applicable.

Reconcile all disclosures with information reflected in the AIS and other reporting mechanisms.

Where capital gains arise, evaluate eligibility for exemptions such as Section 83 of ITA 2025 (corresponding to Section 54B of ITA 1961) and comply with the prescribed reinvestment timelines.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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