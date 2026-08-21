Grasim Industries, the flagship firm of the Aditya Birla Group, is poised to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in consolidated revenue in FY27, nearly doubling its scale over five years, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the company’s 79th annual general meeting on Friday.

Addressing shareholders, Birla said Grasim had reached an important inflection point as it enters its 80th year, with 10 business lines and a market capitalisation of more than Rs 2 lakh crore. The company is also betting on newer businesses such as paints, digital commerce and renewables besides cement to script its next chapter of growth.

Birla also said that sustainability, digitalisation, automation and analytics would remain central to Grasim’s next phase of growth. Over the past five years, the company has invested nearly Rs 74,000 crore in capital expenditure and this momentum would continue into the future, he said, as the company scales up newer bets.

Diversified Business Mix

Grasim derives around 58% of its consolidated revenue from building materials; 25% from financial services; 10% from cellulosic fibres; 5% from chemicals and 2% from other businesses such as textiles, renewables and insulators.

“Legacy may give you the licence to exist. But foresight and dynamism are what give you the right to prosper and to lead. And the most important differentiator will remain execution,” he said.

Grasim reported its highest-ever consolidated revenue of Rs 1.75 lakh crore and earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBitda) of Rs 25,872 crore in FY26. Birla said the portfolio was becoming increasingly balanced, with established businesses generating cash flows while newer businesses scale up.

Scaling New Growth Platforms

Birla also said that Grasim’s building-materials strategy had emerged as a key growth pillar, spanning UltraTech Cement, Birla Opus paints and Birla Pivot’s B2B e-commerce platform.

UltraTech Cement crossed 200 million tonnes per annum of grey cement capacity in April, reinforcing its position at the heart of India’s infrastructure and housing expansion.

Birla Opus, launched only two years ago, doubled revenue year-on-year and achieved a 10% standalone revenue market share in India’s decorative paints market in FY26, according to Birla. It is already the No. 2 player by capacity market share.

“Birla Opus has firmly established itself as a formidable force in India’s decorative paints industry,” he said.

Birla Pivot has also scaled rapidly, surpassing its Rs 8,500 crore annual revenue guidance a year ahead of schedule. The B2B platform is aimed at bringing manufacturers, dealers, contractors and institutional buyers onto a technology-led ecosystem.

Grasim’s cellulosic fibres business recorded its highest-ever revenue, with specialty fibres accounting for 21% of its portfolio. The company plans nearly Rs 4,000 crore of investment to expand Lyocell capacity by nearly five times its current level.

In financial services, Aditya Birla Capital strengthened its capital base through a Rs 4,000 crore preferential issue involving Grasim and IFC. Advent International separately invested Rs 2,750 crore in Aditya Birla Housing Finance, he said.

Birla also highlighted the rapid expansion of Aditya Birla Renewables, which has grown from a 2GW platform to one with visibility of around 10GW, with an ambition to reach 20GW and beyond.

The board has also approved a dividend of Rs 10 per share, marking more than 63 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Concluding his address, Birla said Grasim’s strategy would remain focused on strengthening core businesses, scaling newer platforms, entering high-growth categories and allocating capital with a long-term focus.