No riots under BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

There have been no riots under the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh and incidents of crime have decreased, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said. (Source: PTI)

There have been no riots under the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh and incidents of crime have decreased, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said, accusing the Samajwadi Party of failing on the law-and-order front during its tenure. “In the previous regime riot-accused people were brought in state plane to meet the chief minister (Akhilesh Yadav) at his residence. Its (SP) ministers were involved in the Muzaffarnagar riots. In past three years there were 450 riots in the state but in the past four months there were no riots,” Yogi Adityanath said in the state Assembly. Citing data, the CM also said that cases of murder, dowry and crimes related to SC/ST have seen a decline in his tenure.

“No FIRs were lodged in previous SP and BSP regimes. We have given directives to lodge FIRs in all cases. Solving of of cases related to murder, dacoity and other crimes have increased. The opposition did not want this,” the CM said. Attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said political patronage was given to criminal elements during his tenure as chief minister. Adityanath cited cases like the Jewar gangrape and kidnapping of two traders in Jhansi and said they were solved in a timely manner. “It is our ideology that no guilty person should be spared. The opposition has objections as to why the Azamgarh liquor tragedy case was solved and why the name of the accused and his party was taken. A hardened criminal was arrested in Ambedkar Nagar. If his background is revealed, it will make many uneasy,” the CM said.

You may also like to watch:



Trying to corner the opposition, which has been boycotting the proceedings of the House from July 20, Adityanath said, “Truth is bitter. They are not ready to to hear truth and are not hesitating in violating dignity of the House.” On Akhilesh’s Dial 100 project, the CM said it was made into “a tool for extortion” and his government has initiated a number of measures to “make it accountable”. While highlighting budgetary provisions of the Home department under different heads, Adityanath said a State Disaster Response Force would be set up on the lines of the NDRF and financial provision has been made for this.

“The opposition had objections over constitution of anti-Romeo squads for women security, they objected to the state following NGT and SC guidelines on slaughterhouses and also objected to the anti-land mafia task force which is identifying mafias who were until now working under political patronage,” he said. The chief minister also announced recruitment of 30 thousand constables in police and said that the process will be transparent unlike previous regime. He said model police stations would be set up in all districts and the ATS (Anti-Terror Squad)and and STF (Special Task Force) of the state police will be strengthened.