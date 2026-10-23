Passengers travelling on the Kalyan-Kasara route in Maharashtra should check their train schedules before planning late-night or early-morning journeys. Central Railway has announced special traffic and power blocks between Asangaon and Atagaon stations on the Kasara line until October 25, 2026, impacting suburban services and several mail and express trains.

In an official post on X, Central Railway said the blocks are being undertaken to remove 11 high-tension electricity towers obstructing construction of the Kalyan-Kasara third railway line.

As of the afternoon of October 23, two overnight blocks remain, slated for October 23-24 and October 24-25. Each block will be implemented from 2:10 am to 3:55 am.

Mumbai local train block: Check dates and timings

According to Central Railway, the special traffic and power blocks will impact both Up and Down Kasara lines between Asangaon and Atgaon stations.

lock dates Timings October 23–24 (Friday–Saturday night) 2:10 am to 3:55 am October 24–25 (Saturday–Sunday night) 2:10 am to 3:55 am

Each block will last approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Which Mumbai local train services will be affected?

According to the information shared by Central Railway on X, the suburban service departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 12:08 am for Kasara will be short-terminated at Titwala under the announced block arrangements.

This means the affected train will not continue beyond Titwala to Kasara.

Passengers planning to travel beyond Titwala should check the latest train-running details and make alternative arrangements where necessary.

Mail and express trains: Check regulation timings

Apart from suburban services, Central Railways has announced regulation of several mail and express trains at designated stations during the blocks.

Train number and service Regulation station Announced regulation timings 02139 CSMT–Nagpur Special Khadavli 2:00 am–3:55 am 11044 Ballia–Dadar Express Atgaon 2:10 am–3:55 am 11048 Gorakhpur–Dadar Express Atgaon 2:10 am–3:55 am 12102 Shalimar–LTT Express Khardi 2:10 am–3:50 am 18030 Shalimar–LTT Express Igatpuri 1:35 am–3:10 am 12810 Howrah–CSMT Express Igatpuri 1:45 am–3:15 am

The announced regulation period mentions when trains may be held or controlled at specified stations.

Central Railway also mentioned other affected mail, special and express trains, including services numbered 11032, 11203, 12132, 11002, 12152, 12545, 12174, 12545, 20104, 02140, 01052, 01144 and 05585.

Passengers booked on these services should check the latest running status before travelling.

Why are night blocks being undertaken on the Kasara route?

The blocks are required to remove 11 electricity transmission towers carrying 110 kV high-tension lines that are obstructing the Kalyan-Kasara third-line project.

The removal work is being carried out between Asangaon and Atgaon stations. Central Railway has slated the activity during overnight hours, with traffic and power restrictions on both railway lines.

Central Railway advisory for passengers

In its official X post, Central Railway advised passengers to check the revised train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly.

Passengers using late-night suburban trains towards Kasara, as well as those travelling on affected long-distance services, should check their train’s latest running status before departure.

The final schedule block is likely to conclude at 3:55 am on Sunday, October 25, 2026, as per the central railway’s announcement.