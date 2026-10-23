US First Lady Melania Trump has secured a localised ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, with the agreement set to take effect on October 29, 2026, the White House said on Friday. The temporary halt in military action is intended to allow humanitarian aid to enter the southern Ukrainian city and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a designated safe passageway. The agreement comes amid a deepening humanitarian crisis, with residents facing severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies.

“Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway,” the White House said in a statement. Melania Trump and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to establish the terms of the ceasefire. The first lady initiated discussions with both sides and helped align them on the agreement’s objectives, procedures, timing and terms, according to the White House.

She described the situation in Oleshky as urgent, explaining the difficulties faced by its remaining residents, many of whom are elderly and require immediate medical assistance. “The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” Melania Trump said. She added that residents had limited electricity, lived amid mined roads and faced regular military attacks.

Civilian evacuation and humanitarian assistance

Under the proposed arrangement, civilian representatives from Russia and Ukraine will visit residents in their homes to assess their needs. Those wishing to leave the city will receive coordinated assistance and transportation to their preferred destinations. “Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” Melania Trump said.

The first lady also said she had secured the participation of an American media organisation to document the process. “I have also secured an impartial American media organization to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process. This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected.”

According to the White House, the situation in Oleshky came to her attention during a private discussion at her Fostering the Future Together event in New York City during the 81st United Nations General Assembly. Melania Trump said she and her representative used a communication channel established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children. Both countries subsequently assigned teams to coordinate the ceasefire arrangements, including the technical work involved in demining.

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A city facing a deepening humanitarian crisis

Oleshky lies on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. The city had a pre-war population of around 24,000, but only about 1,700 to 2,000 residents are estimated to remain, according to the information provided by the White House. The population is believed to consist mainly of elderly people, along with approximately 50 children. A formal demographic count has not been conducted since 2022.

Russian forces occupied Oleshky in April 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February that year. The city became a frontline area after Ukrainian forces recaptured the western part of Kherson region in November 2022. The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in June 2023 caused catastrophic flooding across the area, damaging infrastructure and worsening living conditions. The city has since faced continued military attacks, dangerous evacuation routes and prolonged shortages of essential supplies.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based research organisation, said the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky reflected the consequences of Russian occupation, including damaged infrastructure, isolation and increasing dependence on occupation-controlled services. Its assessment said residents had faced severe food shortages since late 2025, while roads out of the city had become increasingly dangerous because of drone and artillery attacks and landmines.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported on June 25 that no food deliveries had entered Oleshky since May 26. Residents have reportedly resorted to eating ground grains, pasta, expired canned food and wild plants to survive. The BBC has also reported on the difficulties faced by people trapped in the city. Residents described the dangers of leaving, with mined roads and damaged vehicles making evacuation extremely risky. Some have managed to escape with the help of volunteers, while others remain reluctant to leave their homes.

Previous attempts to establish a ceasefire

The October 29 agreement follows earlier attempts by Ukrainian officials to secure a local ceasefire and establish a humanitarian corridor for civilians. Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, raised the possibility of a negotiated ceasefire in May 2026 and appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross to help organise evacuations. Discussions with Russian counterparts did not produce an agreement.

Ukraine made further appeals in July, but its proposals remained unanswered, according to the Institute for the Study of War. In September, Ukrainian officials said Russia continued to block humanitarian supplies and delay negotiations. The Kremlin acknowledged difficulties with food and medicine supplies to Oleshky but blamed Ukraine for the situation, the institute said. Russia’s Embassy in London also told the BBC that the humanitarian difficulties were caused by systematic Ukrainian strikes on the city. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, have accused Russian authorities of blocking aid and evacuation efforts.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has said it was in contact with authorities on both sides to obtain further information about the situation. The proposed ceasefire could provide an opportunity to deliver essential supplies and evacuate civilians who want to leave. Its implementation will depend on both sides adhering to the agreement and ensuring that humanitarian teams can operate safely. The October 29 start date is a key step towards addressing the crisis in Oleshky, where residents have endured months of shortages and continued insecurity. The agreement’s effectiveness will ultimately depend on whether aid reaches those in need and civilians can leave through a safe, coordinated process.