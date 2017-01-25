Navi Mumbai International Airport may have only 3 bidders – GVK’s MIAL, GMR, Hiranandani Group

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) — the nodal agency tasked with executing NMIA — had extended the last date for submission of bids on January 9 after three bidders pulled out of the process.

GMR, Voluptas Developers (a Hirandanani Group company) along with Zurich Airport, and the GVK-led Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) are likely to end up as the only bidders for the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The last date for submitting the request for proposals (RFPs) is January 25.

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) — the nodal agency tasked with executing NMIA — had extended the last date for submission of bids on January 9 after three bidders pulled out of the process.

FE learnt from sources in Cidco and the civil aviation ministry that of the three bidders who pulled out on January 9, Tata Realty (TRIL) will continue to refrain from bidding. This would leave MIAL, GMR and Voluptas Developers to compete against each other.

Government sources also told FE that the stage-II forest clearances for NMIA have been granted and a formal announcement will be made shortly.

“The main contention was regarding the environment clearance for the project which has already been given. Now we are expecting three players to bid for the project. The date on which the bids will be opened was delayed because certain bidders were apprehensive about the viability of the project. Now with the environment clearance everything is on track,”added the official.

Earlier in an interview to FE, Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that the Navi Mumbai airport may not be able to start operations by 2019 since it takes almost eight years to build a greenfield airport. According to the target set by Cidco, the new airport should start operations by the last quarter of 2019.

GVK has already been awarded a portion of the pre-development work for the airport which involves the demolition of hillocks to ground level, filling up marshland and diversion of creeks and rivers in the core airport area. Gayatri Projects has also been awarded a contract for the same in a different part of the designated area. Two more contracts for pre-development are yet to be awarded. The pre-development is expected to take about two years.